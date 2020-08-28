Angels trade infielder Tommy La Stella to Athletics for infielder Franklin Barreto

The Angels traded infielder Tommy La Stella to the Oakland Athletics on Friday night.

It became apparent that La Stella was on the move when he emerged from the clubhouse during the second inning against the Seattle Mariners at Angel Stadium. He began tapping teammates and coaches on the shoulder. He even left the dugout to hug players who were sitting in the stands.

Tommy La Stella is hugging folks in and around the Angels dugout... — Maria Torres (@maria_torres3) August 29, 2020

La Stella, whom the Angels acquired from the Chicago Cubs ahead of the 2019 season, enjoyed a breakout in Anaheim. He became a first-time All-Star last year at second base and this season became a reliable option at first base.

La Stella, a pending free agent, goes from the last-place Angels, who entered Friday at 10-22, to the A’s, who started the day atop the American League West with a 22-10 record.

In exchange, the Angels will receive infielder Franklin Barreto, a 24-year-old from Venezuela. He hasn’t received much opportunity to play since making his major league debut in 2017. He is batting .180 over 95 career games.

Barreto, who is out of options but under team control through 2024, likely will receive plenty of playing time with the Angels.

Barreto signed as an international free agent with the Toronto Blue Jays in 2012 but was traded to the Athletics two years later. Over five minor league seasons in the Athletics’ system, Barreto batted .287 with 111 doubles, 20 triples, 76 homers and 265 RBIs. He also went 73 for 104 in stolen-base attempts.

Middle infielder Franklin Barreto, 24, hasn’t received much playing time with the A’s and has hit .180 over 95 career games. He likely will see the field much more for the Angels. (David J. Phillip / Associated Press)

La Stella came to the Angels in an under-the-radar trade and emerged as a steady contributor. In 2019, he batted .300, belted 16 homers and drove in 44 runs before fouling a ball off his shin a week before the All-Star game. The right tibia fracture required more than two months of recovery. He completed his rehabilitation in time to play two of the final three games of the season.

La Stella spent the offseason working with Angels strength coach Lee Fiocchi and improving his flexibility. After the coronavirus outbreak forced sports to shut down in March, La Stella returned to the same schedule he kept in the winter.

“He earned his stripes last year,” said manager Joe Maddon, who used La Stella as a pinch-hitter during their time in Chicago.

La Stella is batting .273 with an .845 on-base-plus-slugging percentage and 14 RBIs in 28 games this season. He has four homers, including a walk-off against San Francisco on Aug. 17. It was the first of his career.

La Stella had been searching for his power stroke. He wasn’t elevating pitches as he did last year and his average launch angle had dipped slightly to 11.9 degrees.

La Stella’s launch angle is now 16.2 degrees, three degrees higher than last year.

“Just had to go back and simplify it,” he said after the Giants game, “and remember to just get a good pitch and the results should take care of themselves.”