Mike Trout belts 300th home run to become Angels’ career leader

Mike Trout is the Angels’ new home run leader.

In the first game of Saturday’s doubleheader against the Houston Astros, Trout crushed a 93-mph fastball to the opposite field for his 15th homer of the season and the 300th of his career. The third-inning, two-run blast secured Trout’s position atop the franchise charts, which fellow Angels icon Tim Salmon had held for nearly 14 years.

“At least I can pass the torch onto somebody in the family — another fish,” Salmon said on the game broadcast, for which he regularly serves as analyst.

After returning his equipment to the home dugout at Angel Stadium, Trout emerged to make eye contact with Salmon, who was on the broadcast level, and mime a hug in his direction.

“Pretty cool how we’re always linked together because of our last names,” Trout said earlier in the week. “But looking back at his career, the way he represented the Angels organization with such class, you hear nothing but great things about him. Every chance I get to talk to him around the ballpark, I take advantage of it.”

Trout’s historic home run cut through sweltering heat — the 109-degree temperature at first pitch was the hottest in ballpark history — at 105 mph before landing several rows deep in the right-field seats. Astros starter Brandon Bielak, a native of New Jersey like Trout, whipped around to follow the trajectory of the 410-foot blast as soon as Trout barreled the pitch.

Trout, who has played in 36 games, is on pace to hit at least 10 additional homers this season. He has a chance to catch up to Giancarlo Stanton and move into eighth place on the active player leaderboard. Injury has limited to the New York Yankees outfielder, a prodigious slugger when healthy, to 14 games.

Active MLB home run leaders

1. Albert Pujols, 659

2. Miguel Cabrera, 482

3. Edwin Encarnación, 421

4. Nelson Cruz, 414

5. Ryan Braun, 346

6. Robinson Canó, 331

7. Jay Bruce, 318

8. Giancarlo Stanton, 311

9. Justin Upton, 302

10. Evan Longoria, 301

11. Mike Trout, 300