Angels have five finalists for general manager. None has experience in the job

The Angels have narrowed the field of candidates for the opening of general manager to five, and the finalists share at least one trait: No one has led a baseball operations department.

The executives being considered to replace former general manager Billy Eppler are Perry Minasian of the Atlanta Braves, Jason McLeod of the Chicago Cubs, Justin Hollander of the Seattle Mariners and Jared Porter and Amiel Sawdaye of the Arizona Diamondbacks, said a person with knowledge of the search who was not authorized to comment publicly.

No candidate has advanced beyond the post of assistant general manager, though all have at minimum attained the title of vice president with their respective teams.

That the Angels are not considering a former general manager for the post, which has been open since Eppler was fired Sept. 27, comes as a surprise. The team had been expected to consider a candidate with experience running a team. Team President John Carpino interviewed four former general managers — Ruben Amaro Jr., Dan Jennings, Bobby Evans and Michael Hill — in the first round of the Angels’ search.

But the Angels seem to be choosing to put their faith in executives who have yet to be hired to the top baseball operations job. They did so with their three previous general manager hires. Under owner Arte Moreno, the Angels named a first-timer two of the previous three occasions the job was open. Jerry Dipoto briefly served as interim general manager before coming to Anaheim.

All remaining candidates this year have put together winning MLB teams and helped develop minor league systems that consistently produce top-tier talent.

Minasian, 40, has spent the last three seasons as an assistant general manager to Braves President of Baseball Operations Alex Anthopolous. Minasian was named senior vice president of baseball operations last November.

His path into the front office was unconventional. He started as a pro scout in 2003 after first serving during his youth as a batboy and clubhouse attendant with the Texas Rangers, for whom his dad, Zack, was a longtime clubhouse and equipment manager. He joined the Toronto Blue Jays scouting department in 2009, led the team’s pro scouting department from 2011-16 and was named special assistant to the general manager in 2017. During his tenure in Toronto, the Blue Jays advanced to the postseason in 2015, their first playoff appearance in 21 years. Since his first full season in Atlanta, the Braves have won three straight National League East titles.

McLeod, Porter and Sawdaye, all of whom worked together in Boston, also have been instrumental in the successes of their teams.

Jason McLeod in 2011 (Charles Rex Arbogast / Associated Press)

McLeod, who joined the Cubs before the 2012 season, was the architect of drafts that brought Kris Bryant and Kyle Schwarber, among others, to Chicago ahead of their 2016 World Series run. He also was Boston’s amateur scouting director from 2005-09, when the Red Sox drafted eventual World Series champions Christian Vazquez, Yan Gomes and Anthony Rizzo. McLeod, who started his front office career with the San Diego Padres in 1994, traded for Rizzo shortly after joining the Cubs.

Before landing in Arizona in 2016, Sawdaye spent his first 15 years in baseball with the Red Sox and won three World Series. His last post in Boston was as vice president of amateur and international scouting. He oversaw the drafts of Mookie Betts, Andrew Benintendi, Jackie Bradley Jr. and others.

Porter has been part of four World Series-winning front offices. He started working with Sawdaye in Boston from 2004-15 before spending the next season with the Chicago Cubs. In Chicago, he directed pro scouting and was a special assistant in 2016. As with McLeod, he has a connection to current Angels manager Joe Maddon, who led the Cubs to the World Series that year.

Hollander began his baseball career as a player development and scouting assistant for the Angels in 2008. He was promoted to director of baseball operations in 2012 and named the team’s director of player personnel in 2016. Since departing for the Mariners four years ago, he has ascended to the role of assistant general manager and vice president.

The person chosen to lead the Angels will try to reverse the course of a team that has a 417-453 record since its last postseason appearance in 2014.