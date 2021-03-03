Copyright © 2021, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Angels

Angels’ Shohei Ohtani hits monstrous home run for first Cactus League blast

Los Angeles Angels designated hitter Shohei Ohtani against the Texas Rangers during a spring training baseball game.
Angels designated hitter Shohei Ohtani bats against the Texas Rangers during a spring training baseball game Wednesday in Tempe, Ariz.
(Matt York/Associated Press)
By Mike DiGiovannaStaff Writer 
TEMPE, Ariz. — 

Angels 6, Rangers 2 (six innings)

ON THE MOUND: Dylan Bundy needed only 28 pitches to throw two hitless innings, so the right-hander threw additional pitches in the bullpen after his first exhibition start. New closer Raisel Iglesias, acquired from the Cincinnati Reds over the winter, made his spring debut, giving up a wind-blown opposite-field homer to Steele Walker before retiring three in a row, including a strikeout of Charlie Culberson with a nice breaking ball. Setup man Mike Mayers yielded two singles and struck out two in a scoreless fourth.

AT THE PLATE: Shohei Ohtani crushed his first Cactus League home run, a two-run shot that traveled 468 feet and cleared the 32-foot-high batter’s eye in center field to give the Angels a 4-1 lead in the fifth. “That’s what we’ve been seeing even in regular batting practice,” manager Joe Maddon said of Ohtani, who is looking to rebound from a season in which he hit .190. “Better balance, better overall approach, and that’s a pitch that’s normally been tough for him in the past, an elevated fastball with good velocity.” Ohtani said the swing “is going to lead to a lot of confidence,” but when asked about the 468-foot measurement, he said, “There was wind.” Third baseman Anthony Rendon, slowed by soreness early in camp, made his spring debut and stroked a leadoff double to right-center field to spark a two-run fourth.

EXTRA BASES: Junior Guerra, who is expected to compete for a bullpen spot, arrived in camp after being delayed by visa issues. … Max Stassi, who is rehabilitating from offseason hip surgery, has not been cleared to play, but Maddon said the catcher “feels great” and has been a full participant in workouts. … Top outfield prospect Brandon Marsh, slowed by an arm injury, is scheduled to start at designated hitter on Friday.

UP NEXT: Angels right-hander Griffin Canning is scheduled to oppose Arizona left-hander Madison Bumgarner at Salt River Fields in Scottsdale, Ariz., on Thursday at noon PST. TV: FSW. Radio: AM 830.

Angels
Mike DiGiovanna

Mike DiGiovanna is a sports writer who contributes to the coverage of the Dodgers, Angels and Chargers for the Los Angeles Times. He won Associated Press Sports Editors awards for feature-story writing in 2017 and game-story writing in 2001 and Orange County Press Club Awards for feature and game-story writing in 1996 and 1997. A native of East Lyme, Conn., and a graduate of Cal State Fullerton, he began writing for The Times in 1981. He has been covering Major League Baseball since 1995 and spent 19 years as the paper’s Angels beat writer and two on the Dodgers.
