Jo Adell snaps spring slump with home run in Angels’ loss to Rockies

The Angels lost 8-2 against the Colorado Rockies on Saturday in seven innings at Tempe Diablo Stadium.

ON THE MOUND: Starter José Quintana and closer Raisel Iglesias combined for three scoreless innings in their second outings of the spring. Quintana gave up no hits and only one walk in his two innings, striking out four. Iglesias needed just 12 pitches to retire the side in order in the third. He had one strikeout.

Reliever Mike Mayers wasn’t as sharp, failing to retire any of the five batters he faced in the fourth inning (all five came around to score), giving up a home run and double. Ben Rowen was also charged with two runs in the same inning. Jake Faria struck out all three batters he faced in the fifth.

AT THE PLATE: It took seven games, but Jo Adell finally collected his first hit of the spring, launching a two-run homer over the left-field berm in the second inning. Anthony Rendon went 0 for 2 in his second game of the spring. Jon Jay had a triple. And Juan Lagares had two singles, giving him six hits in nine at-bats this spring.

EXTRA BASES: Mayers was hit in the knee by a comebacker during the third at-bat of his outing, but remained in the game after being checked by trainers. Maddon said postgame he hadn’t heard anything negative about Mayers’ status.

UP NEXT: The Angels face the Seattle Mariners at Tempe Diablo Stadium at noon PST on Sunday. Jaime Barria will be the Angels starter. TV: FSW. Radio AM 830.