Dylan Bundy sharp again in second spring start, but Angels bats are quiet versus Cubs

The Angels tied the Chicago Cubs, 1-1, in a spring training game Sunday that ended after the top of the ninth inning.

ON THE MOUND: Dylan Bundy dazzled in his second Cactus League start of the spring, pitching 4⅔ scoreless innings. The right-hander struck out two and gave up two hits and one walk, becoming the first Angels starter to work into the fifth inning this spring. He faced only one batter above the minimum thanks to a pickoff in the fourth and double play in the fifth.

Relievers Ty Buttrey (1⅓ innings) and Mike Mayers (one inning) had scoreless outings. Closer Raisel Iglesias gave up an unearned run and recorded two strikeouts in one inning.

AT THE PLATE: The Angels were shut out through eight innings, failing to score while most of their regulars were in the game. Anthony Rendon had a double and Albert Pujols reached base on a single and a walk. The team didn’t produce a run until the ninth inning, when Brennon Lund hit an RBI triple.

EXTRA BASES: Outfielder Jo Adell suffered a knee contusion Saturday after colliding with the center field wall trying to make a catch. He went through a light workout Sunday, taking swings in the batting cage. Manager Joe Maddon is hopeful he’ll be “back to normal” by Monday.

UP NEXT: The Angels return to Tempe Diablo Stadium on Monday to face the Cincinnati Reds at 1:10 p.m. Alex Cobb will be the starting pitcher. TV: Fox Sports West. Radio: AM 830.