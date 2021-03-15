Joe Maddon chooses Dylan Bundy as the Angels’ opening-day starter

Joe Maddon announced that Dylan Bundy will be the Angels’ opening-day starter when the team begins its season April 1 against the Chicago White Sox.

For Bundy, a 28-year-old right-hander entering his second season with the Angels, it will be the second time in his career to start on opening day. He previously opened the 2018 season for the Baltimore Orioles.

“I could praise him all day,” Maddon said. “There’s a lot of reasons why you like Dylan Bundy as your opening-day starter.”

A once highly touted prospect who was drafted by the Orioles fourth overall in 2011, the early years of Bundy’s career were derailed by injuries. After making his MLB debut late in the 2012 season, he didn’t pitch in the big leagues until 2016 because of a Tommy John surgery and subsequent shoulder injury.

Once he got healthy, he struggled to adapt to his diminished velocity. Between 2016 and 2019, he posted a 4.69 ERA over 125 games (103 starts). He put up his worst numbers in 2018. Despite throwing seven scoreless innings in his opening-day start and giving up only five earned runs over his first five outings, he quickly lost form, finishing the year with a career-high 5.45 ERA and a major league-high 16 losses.

But after being traded to the Angels last offseason, Bundy found a groove during the shortened 2020 campaign. In 11 starts, he had a career-best 3.29 ERA and 6-3 record. He struck out 72 batters in 65⅔ innings. And he finished ninth in American League Cy Young voting.

This spring, Bundy has again looked sharp in Cactus League play. In two starts, he’s thrown 6⅔ scoreless innings and surrendered only two hits. Before taking the mound for his most recent outing on Sunday, Maddon gave him the news about opening day.

“He’s so demonstrative and wears his emotions on his sleeve,” Maddon said. “He took it very well, was very pleased about it. We’re excited about him doing that. And then he went out there yesterday and showed all the different reasons why we thought that.”

While explaining the decision during a Monday morning video call, Maddon emphasized the “trust factor” Bundy has instilled with the team — a key theme for how the manager wants to interact with all of his pitchers. Bundy, he said, sets an example.

“Dylan is really demonstrating a leadership role among the staff, and a consistency,” Maddon said, later adding: “He’s not the kind of guy that just says things to talk. When he says something, it’s got some pertinence to it. And I think the players have already figured that out.”

Maddon didn’t unveil the full order for the Angels’ six-man starting rotation, though he did note that Andrew Heaney is also slated to pitch in the opening four-game series against the White Sox.

Last year, Bundy altered his pitching arsenal. He used his fastball — which he once threw more than half the time, but that now only sits in the low 90-mph range — for barely a third of his pitches. He incorporated more sliders, changeups and curveballs.

As a result, he was able to pound the strike zone (he had a career-best strikeout-to-walk ratio) while also avoiding hard contact (he was among the top-third of pitchers in baseball in lowest average exit velocity and hard hit percentage, according to MLB’s Statcast system).

To Maddon, it was a sign Bundy had grown from the adversity earlier in his career.

“There’s a mental toughness about this guy,” Maddon said. “He got through [his struggles in Baltimore]. Then he comes out here and takes what he had learned. And then what he did last year, [using] a different method, a higher incorporation of off-speed, that I think is going to permit him to pitch more deeply into games consistently.”

Maddon added: “He commands the respect that he gets, just by the way he goes about his business.”