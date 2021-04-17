Copyright © 2021, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Advertisement
Share
Angels

Angels’ game Saturday night postponed because of Twins’ COVID-related issues

The Angels celebrate after a win over the Minnesota Twins on April 16, 2021, in Anaheim.
The Angels celebrate their 10-3 win over the Minnesota Twins on Friday night at Angel Stadium. Saturday night’s game was postponed.
(Marcio Jose Sanchez / Associated Press)
By Jack HarrisStaff Writer 
Share

Saturday night’s game between the Angels and the Minnesota Twins at Angel Stadium was postponed because of COVID-19-related issues in the Twins organization, Major League Baseball announced about an hour before the scheduled first pitch.

MLB said in a statement that it postponed the game “to allow for continued testing and contact tracing involving members of the Twins organization.”

According to the Athletic, at least one Twins player tested positive for COVID-19 on Saturday.

There has been no announcement on the status of Sunday’s game between the teams.

Advertisement

The first signs of trouble came after Friday night’s series opener between the teams in Anaheim, when Twins manager Rocco Baldelli announced that an unspecified member of the team’s traveling party had tested positive for COVID-19 and that several other members of the traveling group would remain isolated at the hotel for the next few days.

Then, during his pregame videoconference Saturday afternoon, Baldelli said the Twins had more virus-related issues that affected their lineup.

“We do have some further COVID-related issues again today, different than yesterday, things that we’re just going to have to continue to work through,” the Twins’ manager said. “The details of what’s going on and who it is and who is potentially in contact tracing and things like that, we’re still working through all of that. We’re not prepared to discuss it all until we’ve had all the conversations we need to.”

Advertisement

Angels

Justin Upton’s back and it’s just fine as his grand slam helps Angels beat Twins

Los Angeles Angels' Justin Upton, right, celebrates his grand slam at home plate with Luis Rengifo during the seventh inning of a baseball game against the Minnesota Twins Friday, April 16, 2021, in Anaheim, Calif. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

Angels

Justin Upton’s back and it’s just fine as his grand slam helps Angels beat Twins

The Angels put on an offensive show in a 10-3 win over the Minnesota Twins on Friday at Angel Stadium.

During their normal batting practice time, many Twins players and staff members instead sat around on the field or leaned up against the dugout railing, checking cellphones and talking among themselves as a pregame music track blared from the speakers.

The postponement was announced at 4:46 p.m., right as the evening’s first fans began trickling into the stands.

Angels
Jack Harris

Jack Harris is a sports reporter at the Los Angeles Times. Before becoming a staff writer with The Times, Harris interned at the paper. A Phoenix native, he has previously covered Arizona State athletics for 247Sports and has appeared in the Arizona Republic, Dallas Morning News and San Jose Mercury News. His work has been recognized by the Society of Professional Journalists and the Hearst Foundation.
Advertisement