Betting lines and odds for Angels vs. Astros on Sunday

The Angels have lost four consecutive games and seven of their last nine as they look to salvage at least one win against the Houston Astros on Sunday.

Starting pitcher Dylan Bundy will be tasked with getting the Angels back on track. The Angels have given up at least five runs in six of their previous seven losses, and Bundy’s last three starts have ended in losses.

Bundy has struck out at least six batters in each of his four starts this season and has been tagged for three runs or fewer in three of those starts. He also has allowed four home runs in 24 innings, including two in a 4-2 loss to the Houston Astros on April 6.

After having his spot in the rotation skipped, Lance McCullars Jr. will start for the Astros. He has been significantly better at home than on the road in his career, posting a career 20-8 record with a 2.66 ERA at Minute Maid Park as opposed to a 13-18 mark with a 4.93 ERA on the road.

Both teams have played the last two games without their former AL MVPs in the lineup. Astros second baseman Jose Altuve tested positive for the coronavirus, and Angels slugger Mike Trout is dealing with a left elbow contusion.

Both teams have played 12 games over the total this season and seven under the total, with the Astros having a push thrown in as well.

