Betting lines and odds for Angels vs. Texas Rangers on Tuesday

The Angels busted out of a funk that saw them drop seven of nine games at one point and are looking for a third straight win Tuesday against the Texas Rangers.

The Rangers will send Mike Foltynewicz to the mound as they try to improve their 3-7 home record, having lost all three of his starts in Arlington this season. In those starts, he had a 5.63 ERA, with five home runs and seven walks given up in 16 innings.

José Quintana has had a bad three-game sample size in his first season with the Angels. He has given up more walks (11) than innings pitched (10), and has a 9.00 ERA.

Both pitchers are supported by suspect bullpens. The Angels rank 24th in the American League in bullpen ERA. The Rangers are 28th. The Angels bullpen is allowing 0.95 home runs per nine innings compared to the 1.71 for the Rangers.

Angels line for April 27, 2021 (VSiN)

The Rangers are averaging 2.3 runs per game at home, which is the fewest in MLB. The Angels are second in the league in home runs per game and sixth in road on-base percentage.

The Angels rank third in the league in percentage of games that have gone over the estimated score total, having surpassed it 13 times in 21 games. Seven of those 10 games were against AL West opponents. The Rangers have played four of their last five over the total.

