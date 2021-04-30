Betting lines and odds for Angels vs. Mariners on Friday

After relying heavily on their bullpen in Wednesday’s win over the Texas Rangers, the Angels will look to Andrew Heaney to give them a quality start against the Seattle Mariners on Friday.

Heaney has averaged 1.5 home runs per nine innings in his career, but has allowed just one in 20 2/3 innings across four starts this season. In addition, he’s averaging 12.6 strikeouts per nine innings. Despite this, he has a 4.35 ERA.

Chris Flexen, who spent the 2020 season in South Korea after three seasons with the New York Mets, will start for the Mariners. Flexen has a 2.74 ERA in 23 innings across four starts, but opponents are still generating 10.2 hits per nine innings — and the Angels lead the league in road batting average.

(VSiN)

The Mariners are hitting a home run on just 1.5% of their at-bats at home, which is last in the American League. They’re also batting a league-low .191 at home, but have the most wins as an underdog at 13-11.

Both offenses are in a funk. The Mariners have scored three or fewer runs in four of their last five games. The Angels have scored four or fewer runs in seven of their last eight games.

Each team has played more games over the total than under. The Angels have gone over the total in 13 of their 23 games — the highest rate in the American League.

