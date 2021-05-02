Angels can’t figure out Justus Sheffield and Mariners’ pitching in loss

Justus Sheffield shook off early control problems to allow just two hits over six innings, leading the Seattle Mariners to a 2-0 win over the Angels on Sunday.

Sheffield and four relievers combined on a five-hitter to take two of three in the series. Sheffield was shaky early, letting two baserunners reach in each of the first three innings. But the Angels never got the hit they needed to capitalize on any of the traffic on the bases.

Seattle didn’t manage much offense, scoring three runs or fewer for the fifth time in the past eight games. Dylan Moore’s two-out RBI single in the fourth gave the Mariners the lead, and Mitch Haniger added a sacrifice fly an inning later.

Advertisement

Sheffield (2-2) walked three and plunked two batters, but struck out four and rebounded from his previous start against Houston when he was knocked around for 12 hits.

The left-hander got a key double play off the bat of Jared Walsh to end the third with Shohei Ohtani standing on third base. Sheffield retired 11 of the final 13 batters he faced, the only baserunners coming on a walk to David Fletcher and Walsh’s one-out single in the sixth.

Shohei Ohtani is hit by a pitch during the first inning of Sunday’s game. (Ted S. Warren / Associated Press)

Sheffield’s performance was critical for a Seattle bullpen that was taxed after heavy work in the previous two games and an expected bullpen day for Monday’s matchup with Baltimore.

Will Vest, Anthony Misiewicz and Kendall Graveman combined to work the seventh and eighth, and Rafael Montero closed out the ninth for his fourth save in eight opportunities.

Angels starter Dylan Bundy retired 11 of his first 12 batters, but ran into trouble in the fourth. He gave up three singles, the last by Moore to score Kyle Seager. Luis Torrens led off the fifth with a ground-rule double and scored on Haniger’s sacrifice fly.

Bundy (0-3) threw six innings, allowing five hits, and struck out six.