Angels at Astros live updates, betting odds and analysis

HOUSTON — The Angels arrive in Houston for a three-game series with the Astros, riding some much-needed confidence thanks to a weekend series win over the Dodgers.

The Angels (15-18) had entered this past weekend’s Freeway Series on a four-game losing streak and with wins in only four of their previous 15. But, after winning 9-2 on Friday and mounting a wild but unsuccessful rally in a 14-11 loss Saturday, the Angels took Sunday’s rubber match against the defending World Series champions with a 2-1 victory — keyed by a scoreless five-inning effort from the bullpen.

“Emotional game [on Saturday], day game after a night game, very good [opponent] ... and we won,” manager Joe Maddon said. “That’s the kind of stuff you really appreciate about your group.”

The Angels’ Shohei Ohtani, top, gives manager Joe Maddon a high-five while celebrating a 9-2 win against the Dodgers. (Jae C. Hong / Associated Press)

Now, the Angels will try to carry that momentum into Minute Maid Park, where they went 1-3 in a four-game series last month against the Astros (18-16) and have lost 17 of their past 21 games overall.

“Momentum is tenuous,” Maddon said. “There’s times you can really grasp and hold onto it. But you have to pitch. You have to pitch to maintain momentum.”

