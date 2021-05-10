Angels at Astros live updates, betting odds and analysis

Follow our live updates throughout the Angels’ series opener in Houston against the Astros Monday night. You can expect news, notes and context in real-time before, during and after the game.
Angels riding high after Freeway Series win
HOUSTON — The Angels arrive in Houston for a three-game series with the Astros, riding some much-needed confidence thanks to a weekend series win over the Dodgers.
The Angels (15-18) had entered this past weekend’s Freeway Series on a four-game losing streak and with wins in only four of their previous 15. But, after winning 9-2 on Friday and mounting a wild but unsuccessful rally in a 14-11 loss Saturday, the Angels took Sunday’s rubber match against the defending World Series champions with a 2-1 victory — keyed by a scoreless five-inning effort from the bullpen.
“Emotional game [on Saturday], day game after a night game, very good [opponent] ... and we won,” manager Joe Maddon said. “That’s the kind of stuff you really appreciate about your group.”
Now, the Angels will try to carry that momentum into Minute Maid Park, where they went 1-3 in a four-game series last month against the Astros (18-16) and have lost 17 of their past 21 games overall.
“Momentum is tenuous,” Maddon said. “There’s times you can really grasp and hold onto it. But you have to pitch. You have to pitch to maintain momentum.”
Junior Guerra to start for Angels
With Monday’s original starter, Alex Cobb, on the injured list with a blister, the Angels use Junior Guerra as an opener in Monday’s game against the Astros.
Manager Joe Maddon said he didn’t have a target length for Guerra, who was a starter up until 2019 and has pitched three or more innings twice this year. Maddon did confirm that José Suarez, who was recalled from Triple-A Salt Lake, will pitch after Guerra. Maddon said the Angels will try to stay away from Patrick Sandoval after he threw 52 pitches three days ago.
“It might be better classified as a bullpen game,” Maddon said. “But we’re going to find out.”
Shohei Ohtani will also serve as designated hitter Monday night, once again playing the day before a scheduled start on the mound. Maddon also said Ohtani wants to hit and pitch on Tuesday night, when he’s scheduled to make his fifth start of the season on the mound.
Shortstop José Iglesias, meanwhile, is out of the starting lineup for a second-straight day with a back issue. Maddon said pregame he wasn’t sure if Iglesias would be available off the bench.
Here’s the Angels’ full lineup against Astros right-hander Luis Garcia:
David Fletcher (SS), Shohei Ohtani (DH), Mike Trout (CF), Jared Walsh (1B), Justin Upton (LF), Jose Rojas (2B), Taylor Ward (RF), Phil Gosselin (3B), Drew Butera (C)
The Angels announced several other injury updates on Monday. Third baseman Anthony Rendon (left knee contusion) did light baseball activities. Maddon said Rendon is “optimistic” he can return during this weekend’s series in Boston.
Reliever Chris Rodriguez (right shoulder inflammation) is doing gym work but hasn’t started throwing yet.
Catcher Max Stassi (concussion) is “feeling a lot better today,” Maddon said, but still doesn’t have a return date yet. “With concussion protocol,” Maddon said. “That’s a different standard, methodology regarding getting him back.”
Wait, the Angels can pitch?
The Angels’ season preview is the same, year in and year out: They can hit, but can they pitch?
With one-fifth of this season done, their earned-run average is over 5.00 and they have fallen into last place in the American League West. They can’t pitch, can they?
“I don’t see ‘awful’ by any means,” Angels manager Joe Maddon said. “I know the numbers aren’t there. I get it. I can’t argue that.
“But when I watch how they’re throwing and I watch what’s happening on the field, I think if we can just keep them healthy and stay with them and show confidence in them, I believe we are going to see a much better result.”
The Angels have placed their faith in baseball’s new math.
Consider two statistics: fielding independent pitching (FIP) and expected fielding independent pitching (xFIP). The statistics evaluate pitchers by what they can control (strikeouts, walks, hit by pitches, home runs), independent of what they cannot control (defense). The typically small difference between FIP and xFIP involves how to account for home runs.
At the start of play Sunday, the Angels ranked 29th with a 5.25 ERA but ninth with a 3.81 xFIP. Angels starters had a 5.20 ERA, ranking 28th, but a 3.44 xFIP, the best in the AL.
Could it mean improvements are ahead?
Angels at Astros betting lines and odds
The Angels start a three-game series with the Astros at 5:10 p.m. Monday at Minute Maid Park in Houston. The Angels (15-18) are in the AL West cellar, 4.5 games behind Oakland and 2.5 behind the Astros (18-16).
Oddsmakers installed the Astros as -160 home favorites.