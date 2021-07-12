Shohei Ohtani will be the starting pitcher for the American League in All-Star game

Shohei Ohtani’s historic All-Star week will include another milestone, as the Angels’ two-way star will be the American League’s starting pitcher in the game Tuesday night at Coors Field.

Ohtani will also bat leadoff as the designated hitter. MLB tweaked the rules of the game so that Ohtani can stay in the batting order even after he comes off the mound.

Ohtani was the first player in MLB history to be selected to the All-Star game as both a hitter and pitcher.

Ohtani, who will also participate in the home run derby Monday night, will be the first Angels pitcher to start an All-Star game since Jered Weaver in 2011.

Ohtani entered the All-Star break batting .271 with an MLB-leading 33 home runs and a 3.49 earned-run average with 87 strikeouts in 13 starts as a pitcher.

He is the mid-season favorite to win the American League MVP award, and is on pace to challenge Roger Maris’ single-season AL home run record of 61.

He is the first Angel to earn All-Star honors as a pitcher since Hector Santiago in 2015. That year was also that last time an Angels player participated in the home run derby, when Albert Pujols took part in the event when it was staged in Cincinnati.