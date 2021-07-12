Complete coverage: Shohei Ohtani and the 2021 All-Star game
Shohei Ohtani’s two-way exploits will be among the highlights during the All-Star game and home run derby. Check out The Times’ complete coverage.
-
1
This is their moment: Shohei Ohtani, Naomi Osaka, Hideki Matsuyama, Naoya Inoue and more Japanese athletes shine in unique ways on the global stage.
-
2
Hernández: Shohei Ohtani's Ruthian two-way journey began in Japan, accelerated under Joe Maddon
Hernández: Shohei Ohtani’s Ruthian two-way journey began in Japan, accelerated under Joe Maddon
The Angels’ Shohei Ohtani is basically now an everyday player who pitches once a week. He’s tied for the league lead in home runs and is pitching effectively.
-
3
Plaschke: Don't miss it. Shohei Ohhhhh-tani is delivering the best season in baseball history
Plaschke: Don’t miss it. Shohei Ohhhhh-tani is delivering the best season in baseball history
Ohtani is the best hitter in baseball. Ohtani is one of the best pitchers in baseball. And the Angels star is both things at once.
-
4
Shohei Ohtani has become one of baseball’s best players and a favorite to win the American League MVP award. Here are five reasons why.
-
5
Shohei Ohtani’s cartoon-like feats for the Angels have stunned the baseball world, but it’s very similar to the comic book world that influenced him.
-
6
Watch every home run Angels two-way star Shohei Ohtani has hit so far this season.