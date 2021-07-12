Advertisement
Share
Sports

Complete coverage: Shohei Ohtani and the 2021 All-Star game

Shohei Ohtani runs the bases after hitting a home run against the Orioles at Angel Stadium.
Shohei Ohtani runs the bases after hitting a home run against the Orioles at Angel Stadium on July 4.
(Associated Press)
Share

Shohei Ohtani’s two-way exploits will be among the highlights during the All-Star game and home run derby. Check out The Times’ complete coverage.

Advertisement