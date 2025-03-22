Letters to Sports: Dodgers, Shohei Ohtani go big in Japan

After two games in Japan, Shohei Ohtani is off to a great start, with a home run and a .375 batting average, and the Dodgers only have to pay him $2 million this season. Don’t worry about Ohtani making ends meet because I asked AI how much Ohtani will earn from endorsements in 2025? Their answer was $100 million. The Times’ Bill Shaikin later reported the same amount.

Vaughn Hardenberg

Westwood

So the pro-Dodger L.A. Times is already deciding the Cy Young Award after a single pitching outing by Yoshinobu Yamamoto and two days into the Dodger season? Well, that will save us a lot of time watching Major League Baseball this year. I presume the Dodgers have also already won the World Series? On to football!

Henry A. Hespenheide

Hermosa Beach

After one game and five innings of one-run baseball, The Times’ Dylan Hernández has proclaimed Dodgers pitcher Yoshinobu Yamamoto a Cy Young Award candidate “if he can keep this up.”

I was waiting for his gushing about a potential 162-0 season for the Dodgers … but I guess he wanted to keep his expectations realistic.

Steve Kaye

Oro Valley, Ariz.

To no one’s amazement, Shohei Ohtani homered triumphantly in the Tokyo Series. Of course he did. It’s only surprising that it took him all of eight at-bats.

Steven Ross

Carmel

I’m not pretending to be a psychic or anything, but $5 says soon to be heard at Dodger Stadium will be the 1984 hit by Alphaville, “Big in Japan.”

Joe Kevany

Mount Washington