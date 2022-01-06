Angels close to finalizing coaching staff after moving Ray Montgomery to bench coach

The Angels coaching staff for next season is nearly complete with Ray Montgomery’s shift from the front office to bench coach, according to a person familiar with the moves but not authorized to speak publicly about them.

Montgomery, 52, was the Angels’ director of player personnel in 2021 after spending six years with the Milwaukee Brewers as a vice president and special assistant to the general manager and four years with the Arizona Diamondbacks as the director of scouting.

The former outfielder played 12 professional seasons and spent parts of three seasons (1996-1998) in the big leagues with the Houston Astros.

Mike Gallego, who spent the previous two seasons as bench coach under manager Joe Maddon, will remain on the staff and coordinate the team’s defense.

Phil Nevin, a former Cal State Fullerton standout who played 12 years (1995-2006) in the big leagues, will replace Brian Butterfield as the team’s new third base coach after spending the previous five seasons in that role for the New York Yankees.

Bill Haselman, a former big league catcher who has managed in the minor leagues for both the Angels and Dodgers, will replace Jose Molina as the team’s catching coach. Haselman managed the Dodgers’ triple-A team at Oklahoma City in 2021.

Benji Gil, a former big league infielder who had eight hits in 12 playoff at-bats during the Angels’ 2002 run to the World Series championship, will replace Ryan Garko as the team’s video coordinator and liaison between the front office and clubhouse. It will be Gil’s first job on a major league coaching staff.

The Angels have been in discussions with outfielder Adam Eaton, who was released by the club last August, about their first-base coaching spot to replace Bruce Hines.

But Eaton, whose two-year deal with the Chicago White Sox includes a $1-million buyout on his $7-million option for 2022, is currently locked out as a player, and there is a dispute between Major League Baseball and the union over whether that would preclude him from accepting a coaching position.

