Shohei Ohtani homers twice, Joe Maddon orders bases-loaded walk as Angels top Rangers

Angels manager Joe Maddon ordered the second bases-loaded intentional walk of his career and only the third in the majors since at least 1950, and Shohei Ohtani homered twice to lead the Angels past the Texas Rangers 9-6 on Friday night.

Corey Seager joins Barry Bonds in 1998 and Josh Hamilton in 2008 in being given first base with the bases full. Hamilton’s free pass was also called by Maddon, who was then managing the Tampa Bay Rays against the Rangers.

Maddon visited with Austin Warren, who had walked his only previous batter to load the bases in the fourth inning, then signaled that the Angels wanted to walk Seager. That scored Charlie Culberson and put Texas ahead 4-2.

Mitch Garver followed with a sacrifice fly to the warning track, and Warren later balked in Marcus Semien to make it 6-2. The Angels answered with a five-run fifth that included Ohtani’s second homer to lead 7-6.

The Angels' Jo Adell, middle, is congratulated in the dugout after he hit a second-inning home run.

Bonds’ intentional walk was called by then-Arizona Diamondbacks manager Buck Showalter, now the skipper of the New York Mets.

Both of the previous bases-loaded intentional walks were also part of victories — the Rays over the Rangers 7-4 and the Diamondbacks over the San Francisco Giants 8-7.

Ohtani, last season’s two-way American League most valuable player, hit the game’s first pitch 406 feet into the Texas bullpen in right-center for his fifth leadoff homer and added a two-run shot in the fifth for his seventh multi-homer game. He came into the game hitting .172 with no RBIs.

Jo Adell, Kurt Suzuki and Jared Walsh also went deep for the Angels.

Warren (1-0) was charged with one run in 1 1/3 innings in relief of starter Reid Detmers. Raisel Iglesias pitched a scoreless ninth for his second save.

Culberson had a two-run double and three RBIs for the Rangers. Kolby Allard (0-1), who made 17 starts last season, gave up five runs in 5 1/3 innings as the third of seven Texas pitchers in a bullpen game.

The Rangers' Corey Seager, a former Dodger, was intentionally walked by the Angels with the bases loaded in the fourth inning.

The Rangers’ Matt Bush, 36, pitched the first inning for his first start in 143 big league mound appearances.

Nathaniel Lowe singled in the second inning and has reached base in all seven Texas games this season.

Angels: Outfielder Taylor Ward (groin) is expected to make his season debut Saturday night. “He’s ready to roll,” Maddon said. “We’re eager to get him back. He’s going to be a big part of the middle of our lineup.”

Angels right-hander Noah Syndergaard (1-0, 0.00 ERA) grew up in nearby Mansfield, Texas, and, after spending his first six big league seasons in the National League with the Mets, is scheduled to make his first major league appearance in Arlington on Saturday night. Rangers left-hander Taylor Hearn (0-0, 2.25) is another local, growing up 50 miles east of Arlington in Royse City.