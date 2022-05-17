Anaheim corruption case expands as feds charge city’s ex-business leader

The former head of the Anaheim Chamber of Commerce has been charged with lying to a mortgage lender in a growing political scandal in Orange County’s most populous city, federal authorities announced Tuesday.

In a criminal complaint, the FBI accused the chamber’s former president and chief executive Todd Ament of plotting with an unnamed political consultant to launder chamber money through the consultant’s public relations firm into Ament’s personal bank account.

The money, a loan to Ament from the political consultant, was used to influence a financial institution’s decision to lend Ament money to buy a $1.5-million five-bedroom residence in Big Bear City, the complaint says.

The PR firm gave Ament $205,000, making it appear he had enough cash on hand to secure the loan, according to the FBI.

Ament is also accused in the complaint of making a $200,000 payment directly to the seller of the home in order to reduce his property taxes and the cost of the commission for the seller’s real estate agent.

Ament was due in federal court in Santa Ana on Tuesday for his initial bail hearing.

The case against Ament was announced a day after public disclosure of an FBI affidavit showing that Anaheim Mayor Harry Sidhu is the subject of a public corruption investigation, and state Atty. Gen. Rob Bonta said it was not yet clear whether the federal probe could make the sale of Angel Stadium illegal.

In a release announcing the charge against Ament, federal prosecutors described him and the political consultant as leaders of a small group of Anaheim public officials, consultants and business leaders. Ament and the consultant described the group as a “family” or “cabal,” and it met regularly at “retreats” to exert influence over Anaheim’s government, prosecutors said.

This is a developing story.