Shohei Ohtani not in MLB All-Star home run derby as Angels lose to Astros

The home run derby bracket was announced on Thursday. Notably missing from that final list was Shohei Ohtani, who fans hoped would make another appearance at the All-Star week event.

The final spot went to Corey Seager of the Texas Rangers, who will make just his second derby appearance since 2016, when he won National League rookie of the year as a Dodger.

Ohtani on Wednesday said he still had not made a decision whether to participate in this year’s derby because he was unsure of how long he would play in the All-Star Game the next day.

With the derby now settled, fans can continue to wait to learn when Ohtani will pitch and play as a designated hitter in the All-Star Game.

On Thursday, before the Angels’ 3-2 extra-inning loss to the Houston Astros, American League All-Star Game manager Dusty Baker said Ohtani was willing to do whatever Baker wanted him to.

“I’m just glad he’s on my side for at least one day versus on the other side because, man, he can pitch,” Baker also said of Ohtani after watching him pick apart his Astros on Wednesday. “He pitched a great game last night.

“And he’s getting better and that’s what’s frightening. The fact that we’re in the same division as him and we’re gonna face him more than Boston or the Yankees or anybody else.”

On Thursday, Ohtani went one for three, walked twice and scored one run in the third inning.

Angels’ Mike Trout stands in a batter’s box during the third inning against the Houston Astros on Tuesday at Angel Stadium. (Jae C. Hong / Associated Press)

Mike Trout was left out of the Angels’ starting lineup for a second game in a row on Thursday, their series finale against the Astros at Angel Stadium. Interim manager Phil Nevin planned to leave him off the starting lineup both Wednesday and Thursday.

Nevin said earlier Thursday that Trout felt “really good” and “if we need him late in the game, I think he’s gotten to the point where he can give me an at-bat today,” cautioning that he hoped not to have to use him.

When asked about whether Trout would be out of the starting lineup the final two games before the All-Star break, Nevin said he hoped to add him back to the starting lineup for Friday’s Freeway Series opener, if he continued to feel good.

But after Thursday’s game — which went 10 innings, was tied for four of those, and concluded with the Angels going 0 for 9 with runners in scoring position and leaving 14 men on base — Nevin said Trout was unavailable to play.

“We’re going to talk about it in the morning, see how he feels when he wakes up,” Nevin said. “[He felt] a lot better today. Really was my decision on this one… If he tells me he’s ready to go tomorrow, then I’ll trust him on that one.”

Trout was pulled from the middle of Tuesday’s game with upper back spasms that he was trying to play through. His back started feeling sore while the team was in Miami for a series with the Marlins last week.

Wade going back

Tyler Wade was traded to the New York Yankees for cash considerations or a player to be named later. Wade was then sent to the Yankees’ triple-A affiliate, the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre Rail Riders.

The Angels designated Wade for assignment on July 3. He went unclaimed after clearing waivers and remained with triple-A Salt Lake .

In going back to New York, Wade returns to the team that drafted him in the fourth round in 2013, which the Murrieta Valley High product played for five seasons.