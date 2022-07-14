Complete coverage: MLB All-Star Game at Dodger Stadium
The MLB All-Star Game is returning to Dodger Stadium for the first time since 1980. Here’s our coverage:
Steve Stone and J.R. Richard were the starting pitchers in the 1980 All-Star Game at Dodger Stadium. By the end of the 1981 season, their careers were over.
The third-oldest stadium in baseball, Dodger Stadium remains one of the best. On Tuesday, it will host the All-Star Game for the first time since 1980.
Contract negotiations resume two days after Dodger Stadium concession workers threatened a strike that could affect next week’s All-Star Game.
MLB says an international draft would curb corruption and PED use in Latin America. The union has countered that it won’t solve problems.
Dodgers pitchers Clayton Kershaw and Tony Gonsolin have been added to the National League All-Star team. The game is July 19 at Dodger Stadium.
The Dodgers’ Mookie Betts and Trea Turner and the Angels’ Mike Trout and Shohei Ohtani will start in the MLB All-Star Game on July 19 at Dodger Stadium.
Nike and MLB unveil (and put on sale) the 2022 All-Star uniforms. The league jerseys are gone, and each player will wear a jersey with his team name.
Legendary Dodgers scout Mike Brito, who died Thursday at 87, turned scouting into performance art, standing behind home plate and charting pitches.
Roger Owens has been tossing peanut bags to fans at Dodger Stadium since the team moved to Los Angeles. This season, he’s been told to stop throwing them.
The Savannah Bananas have thrown out every boring baseball rule, attracting thousands of fans. This is why Banana Ball has MLB’s attention.