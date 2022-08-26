Amid COVID restrictions in Canada, three Angels players sit out Toronto trip

The Angels start their three-game series with the Blue Jays in Toronto without three players who had been with the team in Tampa Bay.

Relievers Aaron Loup and Ryan Tepera, as well as starting right fielder Taylor Ward, were added to the restricted list Friday before the game with the Blue Jays. Also not with the team in Toronto was hitting coach Jeremy Reed, the Angels confirmed.

Individuals not fully vaccinated against COVID-19 have to complete a mandatory 14-day quarantine when entering Canada. MLB players unable to meet the criteria are typically added to a team’s restricted list before teams play in Toronto.

In corresponding moves, the Angels recalled right-handed pitcher José Marte and called up outfielder Ryan Aguilar and right-handed pitcher Gerardo Reyes.

Aguilar, who is 27, was drafted by the Milwaukee Brewers in 2016 and signed a free agent minor league deal with the Angels in December 2021. He will make his MLB debut Friday, getting the start in right field.

Reyes, 29, from Mexico, first signed with the Tampa Bay Rays in 2013. He made his big league debut as a San Diego Padre in 2019, playing 27 games that season. He was traded to the Angels in August 2020.

The Angels last played the Blue Jays from May 26-29, a four-game series in Anaheim in the middle of a 14-game losing streak.

The Angels have gone 1-6 on their current 10-game road trip. After their three games in Toronto, they return to Anaheim for a homestand that starts with a three-game series against the New York Yankees on Monday.

Before Friday’s game, the Angels were in fourth place in the American League West, 28½ games behind first place in their division, and 16 games behind the third AL wild-card spot.