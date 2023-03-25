Advertisement
Sports

2023 MLB season preview: Complete coverage

Photos of Shohei Ohtani, Mike Trout, Mookie Betts and Clayton Kershaw side by side.
(Ashley Landis, Julio Cortez, Marta Lavandier, Ross D. Franklin / Associated Press)
By Los Angeles Times staff
Another Major League Baseball season is upon us.

Will the Dodgers surpass expectations and challenge for a World Series title despite losing some high-profile players in free agency? Will the Angels finally challenge for a playoff spot in their hopes of signing Shohei Ohtani to a long-term contract?

Here’s everything you need to know about the Dodgers, Angels and Major League Baseball heading into the 2023 season.

PHOENIX, AZ - FEBRUARY 15: Perry Minasian, General Manager of the Los Angeles Angels, speaks to the media during the Spring Training Cactus League Media Day at Arizona Biltmore on Wednesday, February 15, 2023 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Daniel Shirey/MLB Photos via Getty Images)

Will Angels make the playoffs? Don’t expect guarantees from GM Perry Minasian

Angels general manager Perry Minasian says he’s been in baseball too long to make guarantees. The Angels haven’t made the playoffs since 2014.

GLENDALE, ARIZONA - MARCH 10: Max Muncy #13 of the Los Angeles Dodgers grounds out in the third inning.

Healthy and motivated, Max Muncy out to prove he’s no baseball bum

Dodgers third baseman Max Muncy struggled after sustaining a major elbow injury at the end of 2021. He is determined to recapture his All-Star form.

A pitch clock, defensive-shift and pickoff-throw limits and bigger bases are among the new features to the 2023 MLB rulebook.

How four rule changes will impact Major League Baseball in 2023

A pitch clock, pickoff limit, the changing of shifts on defense and bigger bases could make for a different game in the upcoming season.

Los Angeles Angels starting pitcher Shohei Ohtani (17) throws against the Oakland Athletics.

Shohei Ohtani: WBC title reinforces aim to ‘go to the World Series with the Angels’

Shohei Ohtani, fresh off leading Japan to win in the World Baseball Classic, said the title strengthened his goal of winning a title with the Angels.

A group of media members watch Los Angeles Angels pitcher Shohei Ohtani, right, throw a bullpen session.

‘He has changed my life completely.’ What it’s like covering Shohei Ohtani

The life of a Japanese journalist, one assigned to cover the country’s biggest star playing in Major League Baseball, is all-consuming and relentless.

Peoria, AZ - February 21: Padres third baseman Manny Machado (13) and shortstop Xander Bogaerts (2) and shortstop Ha-Seong Kim (7) exit the field as fans beg for autographs during a spring training practice at the Peoria Sports Complex on Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2023 in Peoria, AZ. (Meg McLaughlin / The San Diego Union-Tribune)

Padres aiming to dethrone Dodgers in NL West after spending big in offseason

The San Diego Padres are serious about becoming contenders in the NL West by adding Xander Bogaerts and making sure Manny Machado stays around.

Los Angeles, California September 21, 2022-Dodgers pitcher Dustin May throws a pitch.

Dustin May’s mound maturity is improving, even if his cursing is a work in progress

The Dodgers have been encouraged by the growth Dustin May has shown on and off the mound this spring. The pitcher had Tommy John surgery in 2021.

Los Angeles Angels owner Arte Moreno pauses on the field prior to a spring training baseball game.

Arte Moreno explains why he didn’t sell the Angels, shares plans for Shohei Ohtani

Angels owner Arte Moreno broke years of silence, telling Sports Illustrated why he decided not to sell the team, his plans for Shohei Ohtani and more.

Los Angeles Dodgers' James Outman before a baseball game against the San Francisco Giants in San Francisco, Wednesday, Aug. 3, 2022. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)

‘Did that really just happen?’ James Outman makes Dodgers’ opening day roster

A strong performance in the spring has earned rookie outfielder James Outman, 25, a spot on the Dodgers’ opening day roster.

Los Angeles Dodgers relief pitcher Brusdar Graterol celebrates after striking out San Diego Padres' Manny Machado.

Brusdar Graterol has the ‘best stuff on the planet.’ So why isn’t he a closer yet?

The Dodgers want Brusdar Graterol to be more consistent against left-handed hitters and develop a more effective slider before potentially making him a closer.

Home plate umpire Malachi Moore looks on during the first inning of a baseball game.

The pressure of being a rookie MLB umpire? This Compton native dealt with much more

Malachi Moore, who played at Compton Dominguez High and Compton College, is one of 10 umpires promoted to full-time MLB status for the 2023 season.

Shohei Ohtani (16) celebrates with his teammates after Japan defeated the U.S. in the WBC

Hernández: Shohei Ohtani’s WBC dominance proves he must leave the Angels

After Shohei Ohtani proved during the World Baseball Classic he’s made for the big stage, he must leave the Angels and play for a title contender.

Los Angeles, CA - October 11: Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Julio Urias (7) delivers a pitch.

Julio Urías earns his first opening day start for Dodgers

Dodgers left-hander Julio Urías will make the start on March 30 when the Dodgers open the season at home against the Arizona Diamondbacks.

Texas Rangers starting pitcher Jacob deGrom delivers during the second inning of a AA baseball rehabilitation start with the Frisco RoughRiders against the Northwest Arkansas Naturals, Monday, March 13, 2023, in Surprise, Ariz. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)

Texas Rangers armed and ready to make playoff push. What about Angels?

The Texas Rangers lost 94 games in 2022, but with a revamped pitching staff, led by Jacob deGrom, they hope to make a big jump in a loaded division.

Los Angeles Angels manager Phil Nevin walks to the dugout prior to a spring training baseball game against the Los Angeles Dodgers Friday, March 3, 2023, in Tempe, Ariz. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

‘Nev knows the game.’ How Phil Nevin has built trust as Angels start fresh

In his first spring training as the Angels’ full-time manager, Phil Nevin is hoping to instill a winning attitude with the players.

ANAHEIM, CA - MAY 24: Ashleigh Aitken, candidate for Anaheim Mayor in the upcoming 2022 election.

Shaikin: The first two stadium deals collapsed. Why would the Angels and Anaheim try again?

New Anaheim mayor Ashleigh Aitken ‘can’t imagine a future in Anaheim without the Angels’ and is open to working with Arte Moreno on a stadium deal.

Los Angeles, CA - August 10: Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Ryan Pepiot delivers a pitch.

‘They’re gonna get an opportunity.’ Meet the four pitchers leading the Dodgers’ youth movement

Dodgers prospects Ryan Pepiot, Michael Grove, Gavin Stone and Bobby Miller could bolster the major league rotation in 2023.

