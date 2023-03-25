2023 MLB season preview: Complete coverage
Another Major League Baseball season is upon us.
Will the Dodgers surpass expectations and challenge for a World Series title despite losing some high-profile players in free agency? Will the Angels finally challenge for a playoff spot in their hopes of signing Shohei Ohtani to a long-term contract?
Here’s everything you need to know about the Dodgers, Angels and Major League Baseball heading into the 2023 season.
Angels general manager Perry Minasian says he’s been in baseball too long to make guarantees. The Angels haven’t made the playoffs since 2014.
Dodgers third baseman Max Muncy struggled after sustaining a major elbow injury at the end of 2021. He is determined to recapture his All-Star form.
A pitch clock, pickoff limit, the changing of shifts on defense and bigger bases could make for a different game in the upcoming season.
Shohei Ohtani, fresh off leading Japan to win in the World Baseball Classic, said the title strengthened his goal of winning a title with the Angels.
The life of a Japanese journalist, one assigned to cover the country’s biggest star playing in Major League Baseball, is all-consuming and relentless.
The San Diego Padres are serious about becoming contenders in the NL West by adding Xander Bogaerts and making sure Manny Machado stays around.
The Dodgers have been encouraged by the growth Dustin May has shown on and off the mound this spring. The pitcher had Tommy John surgery in 2021.
Angels owner Arte Moreno broke years of silence, telling Sports Illustrated why he decided not to sell the team, his plans for Shohei Ohtani and more.
A strong performance in the spring has earned rookie outfielder James Outman, 25, a spot on the Dodgers’ opening day roster.
The Dodgers want Brusdar Graterol to be more consistent against left-handed hitters and develop a more effective slider before potentially making him a closer.
Malachi Moore, who played at Compton Dominguez High and Compton College, is one of 10 umpires promoted to full-time MLB status for the 2023 season.
After Shohei Ohtani proved during the World Baseball Classic he’s made for the big stage, he must leave the Angels and play for a title contender.
Dodgers left-hander Julio Urías will make the start on March 30 when the Dodgers open the season at home against the Arizona Diamondbacks.
The Texas Rangers lost 94 games in 2022, but with a revamped pitching staff, led by Jacob deGrom, they hope to make a big jump in a loaded division.
In his first spring training as the Angels’ full-time manager, Phil Nevin is hoping to instill a winning attitude with the players.
New Anaheim mayor Ashleigh Aitken ‘can’t imagine a future in Anaheim without the Angels’ and is open to working with Arte Moreno on a stadium deal.
Dodgers prospects Ryan Pepiot, Michael Grove, Gavin Stone and Bobby Miller could bolster the major league rotation in 2023.