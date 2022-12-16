How four rule changes will impact Major League Baseball in 2023

The pitch clock MLB will institute in 2023 will differ in a few key areas from the one that was deployed in the minor leagues. (John Minchillo / Associated Press)

Advertisement

The pitch clock has been commissioner Rob Manfred’s pet project for years, and for good reason. Games have gotten longer and longer over the 15 years, reaching an average of three hours in 2012 and never going back under the mark.

Average game length peaked in 2021 when it reached 3:11 before five minutes were shaved off last season. The development didn’t change MLB’s course. In September, the league announced the pitch clock was coming in 2023, upsetting devout purists who detest the idea of a clock dictating action on a baseball field.

But if last season’s implementation across the minor leagues is any indication, the pitch clock should fulfill the league’s mission to quicken games without much of a problem. But people in the industry believe it’ll take time to become acclimated.

“I think the pitch clock is a real thing that people are going to have to adjust to,” Dodgers president of baseball operations Andrew Friedman said. “I think there’s a great unknown of who’s going to be able to and who’s not. For some guys it’s going to be easy, and for others it’s not.”

Advertisement

The minor league version went like this: A 14-second timer between pitches with the bases empty was instituted across all levels. The timer increased to 18 seconds with a runner on base at every level but triple A where it was 19 seconds. There was also a 30-second timer between batters. The penalties were simple: An automatic ball if the pitcher didn’t throw the pitch in time and an automatic strike if the hitter wasn’t ready.

The timers shortened minor league games by 25 minutes last season — from 3 hours and 3 minutes in 2021 to 2 hours and 38 minutes.

“I saw it in Las Vegas [in triple A],” Texas Rangers manager Bruce Bochy said. “I’ve seen it work, though. It’s pretty good. Las Vegas, I don’t know if you’ve ever seen a game there, I think it’s like 14-10 and the game was under three hours. It was amazing, the pace.”

MLB’s version in 2023 will be slightly different. There will be a 15-second timer between pitches with the bases empty and a 20-second clock with runners on base. Like the minors, there is a 30-second timer between batters.

“The pitch clock is something that I think the whole league is going to have to go through spring training with some focus,” Colorado Rockies manager Bud Black said. “I think the pitchers will handle it, but the hitters having to be in the box with eight seconds left with the clock starting at 20 or starting with 15, all that time out of the box, fixing gloves and kicking cleats and looking at the third base coach, that’s going to speed up on them. Those spring training games will be very, very important.”

Advertisement

Dodgers reliever Alex Vesia was the team’s slowest-paced pitcher last season, according to Baseball Savant. He ranked as the eighth-slowest pitcher with a median of 24.5 seconds between pitch releases, which isn’t exactly how MLB’s timer will work (the timer will start when the pitcher receives the throw from the catcher and end when he starts his delivery).

Left-hander José Suarez was the Angels’ slowest pitcher at 22.1 seconds, ranking 32nd. Former Dodgers closer Kenley Jansen (25.6 seconds) was the third slowest in the majors.

“Pitch clock, I’m thrilled about it,” Tampa Bay Rays manager Kevin Cash said. “Speed the game up. They get too long. If we’re playing the Red Sox or playing the Yankees, they turn into four-hour ballgames. I’m not really sure how it impacts our pitchers. They’ll figure it out.”

Said one American League executive: “Some players will complain about it at the beginning and then everyone will get used to it and like it. That’s what always happens.”