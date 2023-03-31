Angels’ Anthony Rendon is caught on video cursing at fan, grabbing his clothing

MLB is looking into an altercation the Angels’ Anthony Rendon had with a fan in the stands during the team’s season opener against the Athletics in Oakland Thursday.

A video circulated widely on social media captured Rendon grabbing the shirt of a fan while walking back to the clubhouse after the Angels’ loss at Oakland Coliseum.

Rendon can be heard on the video asking the A’s fan, “What did you say? ... Yeah, you called me a b----, huh?” The fan repeatedly shakes his head while his chest is pinned against the stadium railing, saying, “It wasn’t me.” Rendon responded, “Yeah, you did” several times before releasing the shirt, freeing the fan the fan to pull back from the railing as Rendon took an open-handed swipe at the bill of the fan’s hat and said, “Get the f--- out of here.”

“We are aware of the video and we are now looking into the matter,” an MLB spokesperson told The Times.

The Angels, who had no game scheduled Friday, told The Times the team had no comment about the incident, but Rendon is expected to address it himself — either via a statement Friday or in front of reporters on Saturday before the team’s second game of the season.

The Angels lost their opening night game 2-1.

This is Rendon’s 11th MLB season. He spent the the majority of the past two seasons on the injured list with a partially dislocated tendon in his wrist and a right hip impingement.

Thursday, he went 0 for 3 with a walk.