Shohei Ohtani reveals new custom glove design based on WBC prototype

Angels starting pitcher Shohei Ohtani delivers against the Seattle Mariners on Wednesday using a custom glove developed by Wilson and New Balance.

Shohei Ohtani has been pitching with something new this year.

The two-way star started sporting a new custom made glove created by Wilson and New Balance. He started using a prototype of the glove during the World Baseball Classic, and has been using his new glove through his two starts this season.

Shohei Ohtani’s new glove features a broader pocket and a more closed web design. (New Balance)

Advertisement

“It helped me achieve my dream of bringing the world title home to Japan,” Ohtani said in a statement released Thursday. “The details on the glove are a way for me to live freely in baseball and have fun with product.”

Designed by Shigeaki Aso, some of the unique features of Ohtani’s glove include longer fingers (the glove is based on an outfielder’s glove), a wider pocket and an embroidered New Balance 574 shoe near the wrist.

“New Balance’s dedication to product innovation, brand authenticity and letting me be myself is an important part of our relationship, and this glove shows that,” Ohtani added in the statement.

Ohtani’s glove also has a wrist strap so the glove stays secure while he’s fielding. He also requested that this glove be stiffer so that it doesn’t shift while he’s playing.

The Angels face the Blue Jays in their home opener on Friday night.