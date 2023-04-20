Logan O’Hoppe injures shoulder, pitching falters: takeaways from Angels’ latest trip

The Angels capped off their first East Coast trip with a 9-3 loss to the Yankees on Thursday afternoon to finish 2-5 on their swing through Fenway Park and Yankee Stadium.

Pedro Sandoval gave up five runs on three hits and three walks in the first inning to put the Angels in a hole they were unable to climb out of. Logan O’Hoppe drove in two of the Angels’ three runs but left the game in the ninth inning with a shoulder injury. (More on him shortly.)

The Angels return to Anaheim for a seven-game stretch against two of the worst teams in the American League in the Kansas City Royals and the Oakland A’s.

The Angels will need to capitalize on these next few games, because the schedule after the homestand and through the month of May has them squaring off against several projected playoff contenders, including the Milwaukee Brewers, Houston Astros, Cleveland Guardians and Minnesota Twins.

For now, here are three takeaways from this completed trip.