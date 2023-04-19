Phil Nevin ejected as Angels fall to Yankees in extra innings

Angels’ Shohei Ohtani reacts after striking out during the seventh inning against the New York Yankees on Wednesday in New York.

The Angels’ offense inched its way forward trying to overcome Aaron Judge and the Yankees. With the score tied in the ninth inning, manager Phil Nevin was ejected by the first base umpire for arguing that Mike Trout struck out to end the inning after not checking his swing.

The game went to the 10th, neither team able to capitalize on traffic on the basepaths. But it was the Angels who lost to the Yankees 3-2 on a chilly April evening after Matt Moore loaded the bases, then Gleyber Torres hit a sacrifice fly to drive in the winning run.

Earlier, Shohei Ohtani hit the sixth pitch to him toward Yankee Stadium’s Monument Park in center field. The ball was poised to sail over the wall onto the protective netting. That is, until Judge showed up.

The Yankees outfielder ran back toward the center-field wall, leaped and extended his gloved hand. The ball didn’t find the inside of his glove, instead hitting the bottom, rolling down his arm and into his bare hand.

The crowd screamed, half thinking Ohtani’s shot went out, half thinking Judge robbed the home run. The latter were correct, proved right when Judge raised up his arm to show the ball.

Later that inning, Judge hit a two-run home run into the Angels bullpen. A night earlier, Ohtani had knocked a first-inning homer into the Yankees bullpen.

The Angels made it 2-1 in the fifth when Matt Thaiss scored on a groundout by Taylor Ward. They tied it in the eighth when a Gio Urshela single drove in Hunter Renfroe.

But with a chance to take the lead, Judge came to the rescue again. Brandon Drury hit a liner into right-center, but Judge tracked it down with a diving catch just in front of the warning track.

The Angels’ quiet night was not for a lack of opportunity. The team went one for 15 with runners in scoring position, stranding 11.