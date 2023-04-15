Red Sox rally past Angels with help of two catcher’s interference calls in one inning

Angels pitcher Ryan Tepera talks with Matt Thaiss during a review for catcher’s interference. Thaiss was called for catcher’s interference twice in the eighth inning, when the Red Sox scored three runs to rally for a 9-7 win.

Yu Chang ended an 0-for-28 drought with a two-run homer and delivered a go-ahead, two-run single after the Angels’ Matt Thaiss was called for his second catcher’s interference in the eighth inning, lifting the Boston Red Sox to a 9-7 comeback victory Saturday at Fenway Park.

Rafael Devers hit his seventh home run, a two-run shot, and Rob Refsnyder drove in two runs for Boston.

Gio Urshela hit a grand slam and drove in five runs and Mike Trout had three hits, including his 300th career double, for the Angels, who were sloppy in a 5-3 loss in the series opener Friday night.

Trout, 31, became the fourth player in major league history to reach 300 doubles, 300 homers and 200 stolen bases by his age-31 season, joining Willie Mays, Barry Bonds and Alex Rodriguez.

Shohei Ohtani had two singles. His second pushed the Angels ahead 7-6. He extended his on-base streak to 36 games, the majors’ longest current active stretch.

Shohei Ohtani gestures that he’s safe ahead of a tag by Red Sox shortstop Yu Chang. The Angels star advanced to second base on a throw home following his RBI single in the sixth inning. (Mary Schwalm / Associated Press)

Thaiss had his catcher’s interferences in three batters to help Boston load the bases in the eighth against Ryan Tepera (1-1) before Chang drove his single to left field. Tepera walked Refsnyder with the bases loaded.

Ryan Brasier (1-0) got the win, and Kenley Jansen recorded the final three outs for his fourth save this season and the 395th of his career.

A day after the Angels made three errors, gave up a run on a passed ball, hit a batter and walked six in a 5-3 loss, Urshela’s first-inning grand slam into the first row of the Green Monster seats gave them a 4-0 lead.

The Angels’ Gio Urshela rounds third base after he hit a first-inning grand slam. (Mary Schwalm / Associated Press)

Devers hit his home run over the Monster in the bottom half.

Chang’s homer came in a three-run fourth inning that pushed Boston ahead 6-4.

Welcome to the show

The Angels called up highly touted shortstop Zach Neto from double A before the game, demoting shortstop David Fletcher to triple A.

Neto, 22, was the club’s first pick from the 2022 draft, and he’s the first player from that class to make his major league debut. He went 0 for 4 with two strikeouts.

Six in four

The starters, Boston’s Nick Pivetta and the Angels’ Tyler Anderson, each gave up six runs in four innings.

Special guests

There was a pregame ceremony honoring medical personnel, fire and police who came to the aid of the injured near the finish line when two bombs went off at the Boston Marathon 10 years ago. Angela Menino, the widow of then-Boston Mayor Tom Menino, and former Massachusetts Gov. Deval Patrick also were on hand.

The father of Krystle Campbell and aunt of Lingzi Lu, two of the three killed that day, threw out ceremonial pitches along with some who were injured. More than 260 were injured.

Trainer’s room

Angels: Urshela collided with second baseman Brandon Drury, ranging far to catch a popup. The two went to the ground hard but stayed in the game.

Red Sox: Manager Alex Cora said outfielder Masataka Yoshida will probably by the designated hitter Sunday and return to left field for the Patriots’ Day morning game, in which Ohtani is scheduled to pitch for the Angels. Yoshida missed his fourth straight game because of hamstring tightness.

Up next

Angels: Left-hander Reid Detmers (0-0, 5.59 ERA) is slated to make his third start this season in Sunday’s game.

Red Sox: Right-hander Garrett Whitlock (0-1, 9.00) is set to start for the second time after beginning the season on the injured list while recovering from offseason hip surgery.