Two late home runs by Mike Trout aren’t enough as Angels lose to Brewers

The Angels’ Mike Trout celebrates in the dugout after his two-run home run in the ninth inning Saturday. Trout also hit a two-run blast in the eighth inning and had five RBIs, but the Angels lost 7-5 at Milwaukee.

Corbin Burnes pitched six sparkling innings, and the Milwaukee Brewers beat Mike Trout and the Angels 7-5 on Saturday night.

Trout connected for a two-run shot in the eighth and another two-run blast in the ninth. Brewers closer Devin Williams entered the game after Trout’s seventh homer and got one out for his fifth save, surrendering a single to Shohei Ohtani before Anthony Rendon lined out to right.

Milwaukee earned its third consecutive win despite shortstop Willy Adames and manager Craig Counsell getting ejected in the sixth.

Advertisement

Adames asked for a timeout from plate umpire Adam Beck, who refused to grant the request and called a strike. Adames had gotten two previous allowances. Counsell came out to argue and got tossed.

Adames struck out swinging on the next pitch, had words with Beck and was ejected. He had to be restrained by his teammates.

The Brewers’ Willy Adames is ejected by plate umpire Adam Beck during the sixth inning April 29, 2023. (Jeffrey Phelps / Associated Press)

Burnes (3-1) gave up one run and five hits. William Contreras and Jesse Winker each drove in two runs for the Brewers.

Trout also hit a sacrifice fly and drove in all five runs for the Angels, who had won three of four. Ohtani finished with three hits.

It was Trout’s first multihomer game of the season and No. 25 for his career.

Milwaukee opened a 7-1 lead by scoring three runs in the third inning and an additional four in the fifth.

Adames hit an RBI single in the third and scored on Contreras’ double against Reid Detmers (0-2). Contreras walked with the bases loaded in the fifth, and Winker’s pinch-hit single drove in Joey Wiemer and Christian Yelich.

Detmers was charged with seven runs, four earned, and four hits in 4 1/3 innings. He struck out six and walked three.

Angels left-hander Reid Detmers gave up seven runs, four earned, in 4 1/3 innings. (Jeffrey Phelps / Associated Press)

Trainer’s room

Angels: Shortstop Zach Neto took a 95-mph sinker in the right forearm from Burnes in the third inning. After a brief delay, he trotted to first base. ... Manager Phil Nevin plans to talk with Ohtani about scheduling an off day. “We usually get together once every week or so and kind of look ahead at the calendar and see what might fit for him,” Nevin said.

Brewers: Right-hander Adrian Houser (right groin strain) finished his work with triple-A Nashville, rejoined the team and could be activated soon. He started the season on the injured list after getting hurt toward the end of spring training.

Roster moves

The Angels brought up right-hander Chris Devenski from triple-A Salt Lake and put left-hander José Quijada on the 15-day injured list because of elbow inflammation. Catcher Logan O’Hoppe was transferred to the 60-day IL.

The Brewers traded reliever Javy Guerra (0-0, 8.64 ERA in eight appearances) to the Tampa Bay Rays for cash or a player to be named.

Up next

Left-hander José Suarez (0-1, 10.26 ERA) starts for the Angels and right-hander Colin Rea (0-1, 5.17 ERA) goes for the Brewers on Sunday.