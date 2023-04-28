Angels’ three-game winning streak ends as they are edged by Brewers on late run

The Brewers’ Rowdy Tellez hits a go-ahead, RBI single during the eighth inning Friday night in Milwaukee’s 2-1 victory. Angels catcher Chad Wallach is at left.

Rowdy Tellez hit a tiebreaking single with two outs in the eighth inning, and the Milwaukee Brewers won 2-1 on Friday night to stop the Angels’ three-game winning streak.

Willy Adames belted a first-inning home run for Milwaukee, and the Angels’ Gio Urshela hit a two-out RBI single in the fourth as part of a three-for-three night. With two outs and two on in the fourth, the Brewers’ Joey Wiemer ran 89 feet to make a leaping backhand catch on the center-field warning track 395 feet from the plate to retire Chad Wallach.

William Contreras and Mike Brosseau singled off Angels reliever Aaron Loup (0-2) starting the eighth. Tellez grounded a single in the hole between second and first and into right field.

The Angels had put runners at the corners in the top half of the eighth when Taylor Ward reached on a throwing error by Brosseau at third and Shohei Ohtani singled with one out. Peter Strzelecki (2-0) retired Anthony Rendon on a flyout and Hunter Renfroe on a groundout.

Milwaukee’s Devin Williams pitched a perfect ninth for his fourth save in four chances. He has pitched nine scoreless innings in nine appearances.

The Angels made their first visit to Milwaukee since 2016.

In a matchup of left-handers, the Angels’ Tyler Anderson bounced back from three bad outings. He gave up five hits and three walks in 6 2/3 innings with seven strikeouts, throwing a season-high 109 pitches. He surrendered 16 earned runs over 14 innings in his three previous starts.

Milwaukee’s Wade Miley, coming off wins over San Diego and Boston, gave up seven hits and no walks in six innings.

Angels starting pitcher Tyler Anderson gave up one run and five hits in 6 2/3 innings. He struck out seven and walked three. (Jeffrey Phelps / Associated Press)

Trainer’s room

Angels: Left-hander José Quijada will be put on the injured list because of elbow discomfort. Right-hander Chris Devenski will be recalled from triple-A Salt Lake.

Up next

Left-hander Reid Detmers (0-1, 4.15 ERA) starts for the Angels on Saturday, and right-hander Corbin Burnes (2-1, 4.55 ERA) will go for the Brewers.