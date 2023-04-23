Advertisement
Angels catcher Logan O’Hoppe diagnosed with torn labrum in left shoulder

Angels' Logan O'Hoppe is shown during the ninth inning of a game against theYankees in New York.
Angels rookie catcher Logan O’Hoppe was hitting .283 before he tore the labrum in his left shoulder.
(Frank Franklin II / Associated Press)
Los Angeles Times staffer Sarah Valenzuela
By Sarah Valenzuela
Staff WriterFollow
Logan O’Hoppe has been diagnosed with a torn labrum in his left shoulder. The Angels’ rookie catcher will have surgery to repair the injury this week.

There is no timeline on his return, though he is expected to be out for a prolonged period of time. O’Hoppe’s injury recovery and return is expected to take four to six months.

The Angels’ catching depth after O’Hoppe and veteran Max Stassi — who is on the injured list because of a hip injury and is also dealing with a personal issue — includes veteran Chad Wallach and Matt Thaiss.

Los Angeles Angels' Logan O'Hoppe (14) walks off the field after being injured during the ninth inning of the team's baseball game against the New York Yankees, Thursday, April 20, 2023, in New York. The Yankees won 9-3. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)

O’Hoppe was hitting .283 with four home runs and 13 RBIs this season.

O’Hoppe was pulled from Thursday’s game against the Yankees after feeling a pop in the back of his left shoulder on a swing in his final at-bat. O’Hoppe singled, but he appeared to be in pain as he got to first base.

“The hardest part is you do everything the past year or so so this wouldn’t happen, but you hope it’s nothing too serious,” he said Thursday.

