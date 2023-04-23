Angels catcher Logan O’Hoppe diagnosed with torn labrum in left shoulder

Angels rookie catcher Logan O’Hoppe was hitting .283 before he tore the labrum in his left shoulder.

Logan O’Hoppe has been diagnosed with a torn labrum in his left shoulder. The Angels’ rookie catcher will have surgery to repair the injury this week.

There is no timeline on his return, though he is expected to be out for a prolonged period of time. O’Hoppe’s injury recovery and return is expected to take four to six months.

The Angels’ catching depth after O’Hoppe and veteran Max Stassi — who is on the injured list because of a hip injury and is also dealing with a personal issue — includes veteran Chad Wallach and Matt Thaiss.

O’Hoppe was pulled from Thursday’s game against the Yankees after feeling a pop in the back of his left shoulder on a swing in his final at-bat. O’Hoppe singled, but he appeared to be in pain as he got to first base.

“The hardest part is you do everything the past year or so so this wouldn’t happen, but you hope it’s nothing too serious,” he said Thursday.