José Suarez’s struggles continue in Angels’ blowout loss to Rangers

Angels starting pitcher José Suarez walks back to the mound after giving up a two-run home run to Texas Rangers shortstop Josh Smith in the third inning Sunday.

Leody Taveras had a career-high four hits, Adolis García hit his team-leading ninth home run of the season, and the Texas Rangers routed the Angels 16-8 on Sunday to take the weekend series.

Texas’ Ezequiel Duran and Josh H. Smith also went deep. Taveras drove in four runs for the Rangers, who scored 26 runs in the last two games after losing Friday’s series opener 5-4 in 10 innings.

Garcia had three hits after he came into the game 1 for his last 14. His three-run drive to center off Chris Devenski during a five-run seventh inning moved him into the major-league lead in RBI’s with 36.

It is the fourth time this season the AL West-leading Rangers have put up at least 15 runs in a game.

Anthony Rendon had four RBIs and gave the Angels a short-lived 3-0 lead in the first inning with a three-run homer down the left-field line. Hunter Renfroe added a solo shot in the ninth and Matt Thaiss had three hits.

Josh Sborz (1-1), the second Texas pitcher used, got the win.

Angels center fielder Mike Trout runs into the center-field wall while attempting to catch a double hit by Texas Rangers center fielder Leody Taveras as Angels right fielder Hunter Renfroe chases after the ball in the fourth inning. (Gina Ferazzi / Los Angeles Times)

Angels star Shohei Ohtani loses his helmet on a hard swing against the Texas Rangers in the third inning Sunday. (Gina Ferazzi / Los Angeles Times)

Taveras had a pair of two-run doubles in the third and fourth innings as the Rangers had an 11-7 advantage after four.

Duran’s two-run shot in the second inning off Angels’ starter José Suarez started the Rangers’ comeback. Suarez was pulled from game after experiencing discomfort in his shoulder. He’ll undergo an MRI on Monday, manager Phil Nevin said.

It was tied at 3 after two innings when Texas scored four times to take the lead. Smith, who came into the game in the top of the third when Travis Jankowski left due to right hamstring tightness, connected for a two-run homer to right to extend the lead to 7-3.