Patrick Sandoval struggles on the mound as Angels fall to White Sox

Angels pitcher Patrick Sandoval throws during the second inning against the Chicago White Sox at Angel Stadium on Thursday.

The Angels lost to the Chicago White Sox 9-7 on Thursday afternoon at Angel Stadium.

After the White Sox took a 1-0 lead in the top of the first, the Angels responded, tying up the score and pulling ahead between the bottom of the first and second innings on home runs by Mickey Moniak, Mike Moustakas and Hunter Renfroe.

But in the top of the third, the White Sox strung together a series of hits, also capitalizing on two free trips to first on a walk and hit by pitch with Patrick Sandoval on the mound. By the time Sandoval got out of the inning, the White Sox had scored six runs.

It didn’t improve much for the Angels afterward. The White Sox tacked on two more runs in the top of the ninth.

Advertisement

Angels Angels closer Carlos Estévez making case for All-Star selection Angels’ Carlos Estévez has pitched to a 1.91 ERA, with seven earned runs, eight runs, 26 hits, 16 walks and 41 strikeouts. He has an opponent batting average of .215.

Sandoval, who pitched five innings as the Angels starter, finished with seven earned runs on eight hits, two walks and eight strikeouts.

The Angels made some more noise in the bottom of the ninth on Shohei Ohtani’s two-run home run, but Brandon Drury struck out to end the game.