Patrick Sandoval struggles on the mound as Angels fall to White Sox

Angels pitcher Patrick Sandoval throws.
Angels pitcher Patrick Sandoval throws during the second inning against the Chicago White Sox at Angel Stadium on Thursday.
(Ashley Landis / Associated Press)
Los Angeles Times staffer Sarah Valenzuela
By Sarah Valenzuela
The Angels lost to the Chicago White Sox 9-7 on Thursday afternoon at Angel Stadium.

After the White Sox took a 1-0 lead in the top of the first, the Angels responded, tying up the score and pulling ahead between the bottom of the first and second innings on home runs by Mickey Moniak, Mike Moustakas and Hunter Renfroe.

But in the top of the third, the White Sox strung together a series of hits, also capitalizing on two free trips to first on a walk and hit by pitch with Patrick Sandoval on the mound. By the time Sandoval got out of the inning, the White Sox had scored six runs.

It didn’t improve much for the Angels afterward. The White Sox tacked on two more runs in the top of the ninth.

Sandoval, who pitched five innings as the Angels starter, finished with seven earned runs on eight hits, two walks and eight strikeouts.

The Angels made some more noise in the bottom of the ninth on Shohei Ohtani’s two-run home run, but Brandon Drury struck out to end the game.

