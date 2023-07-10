Charlie Sheen thrilled Angels All-Star closer Carlos Estévez made a name for himself

Carlos Estévez, left, Tony Todd, center, and Charlie Sheen are shown at Sheen’s Malibu home in 2016. Estévez, now the Angels closer, was a Colorado Rockies rookie and had just played his first game at Dodger Stadium.

Shortly after coming to the U.S. from the Dominican Republic as a teenage pitcher in the Colorado Rockies organization, Carlos Estévez learned he had the same name as a famous actor because fans would call him “Wild Thing” even though he didn’t walk many batters.

“When I started a Twitter account, I had to put in parentheses, ‘Not Charlie Sheen,’ ” he said.

Sheen’s birth name is Carlos Estévez. He changed it to follow in the footsteps of his father, Martin Sheen, whose birth name was Ramon Antonio Gerard Estévez.

A lifelong baseball fan, Charlie Sheen was tickled that a pro player shared his name and he has followed Estévez ’s career through the minors, through six seasons as a Rockies reliever and this season as the Angels’ All-Star closer.

Sheen and his close friend Tony Todd, an actor who played on the Santa Monica High baseball team with Sheen in the 1980s, were looking at minor league rosters when Sheen said, “Wait a second, this guy, we have the same name. He’s a guy in the back of the ‘pen, a closer.”

They followed Estévez ’s progress and after a few years Sheen called Todd and said, “This guy is pretty good. I think he’s gonna make it to the big leagues.”

When Estévez did just that in 2016 and the Rockies visited Dodger Stadium, Todd contacted him through Rockies coach Eric Young Sr.

“EY handed me the phone and Tony said, ‘Charlie Sheen wants to meet you.’ ” Estévez said. “I was like, what? Just because we have the same name? He said, ‘Exactly.’ ”

After the game, Estévez was whisked to Sheen’s house in Malibu.

Sheen answered the door, stuck out his hand and said: “I’m Carlos Estévez.”

Estévez grinned and replied, “I’m Carlos Estévez.”

Angels closer Carlos Estevez celebrates after recording a save against the Oakland Athletics on April 25, 2023, in Anaheim. (Luis Sinco/Los Angeles Times)

Then in something of a “Two and a Half Men” sequel, Estévez , 23, hung out and conversed with the two 50-year-old actors for hours. Sheen — whose left-handed swing is truly something to behold — shared his memory of hitting a ball over the right-center field wall at Dodger Stadium while taking batting practice during a break from filming a DirecTV “Wild Thing” commercial in 2007. Todd, whose considerable baseball skills haven’t diminished much with time, mentioned that Ozzie Smith called him the greatest celebrity softball player ever.

“I had no idea how big a fan of baseball he is,” Estévez said. “It’s insane, he knows so much about baseball. He told me, ‘I’ve been following you since you were pitching in Modesto.’ ”

They’ve stayed in touch, last talking Sept. 3 when Sheen turned 57. The first congratulatory phone call Estévez received Friday upon learning he made the American League All-Star roster was from Todd, a former assistant coach at Santa Monica High who played Officer Kettles in “Anger Management” and Mickey Scales in “Little Big League.”

Todd has become one of Estévez’s biggest fans. When Estévez was initially snubbed for an All-Star nod despite setting an Angels record by converting 21 of 21 save chances, Todd was livid.

“I told him, ‘Something will happen, you will make this team,’ ” Todd said.

When Estévez replied that he hoped so, Todd told him, “You have to stop saying the word ‘hope.’ Do not use that word. Cut it out of your vocabulary.”

Sheen is thrilled that his namesake was honored.

“I could not be more proud of Carlos Estévez,” Sheen said in a text message. “Devastating flame thrower, overdue All-Star, my cosmic love child.”

One of Sheen’s most enduring roles, of course, was as pitcher Ricky “Wild Thing” Vaughn in “Major League.” During Estévez’s six years with the Rockies, “Wild Thing” was often his entrance music. Somebody in the team’s front office must have realized he shared a name with Sheen.

Actor Charlie Sheen, right, watches a game between the Dodgers and San Diego Padres on Sept. 2, 2022, at Dodger Stadium. (Mark J. Terrill / Associated Press)

“I didn’t know they were going to play that,” he said. “I didn’t ask for a song, but at the same time it was cool.”

He didn’t take offense?

“If I didn’t throw strikes, I wouldn’t be here,” he said, grinning.

Estévez, 30, signed a two-year, $13-million contract with the Angels in December and has been a revelation, posting a 1.80 ERA to go with that immaculate saves record. Indeed, he’s made a name for himself.

“I’ve grown a lot since my rookie season,” he said. “I think back to the day I met Charlie and Tony and I’ve got to say it really helped me feel like a big leaguer. I appreciate those friendships.”

Sheen and Todd will be watching the All-Star Game on TV, not hoping, but expecting that Estévez will take the mound.

“We’ll be rooting for our guy,” Todd said. “I’m so happy for him.”