Shohei Ohtani makes abrupt pitching exit as Angels drop sixth consecutive game

Angels starting pitcher Shohei Ohtani looks at a ball during the fourth inning against the Houston Astros at Angel Stadium on Friday night.

Shohei Ohtani made an abrupt departure from the mound in the sixth inning of the Angels’ 7-5 loss to the Houston Astros on Friday at Angel Stadium.

The two-way star walked the first batter of the inning, Corey Julks, prompting a mound visit from manager Phil Nevin, athletic trainer Mike Frostad and interpreter Ippei Mizuhara. Ohtani then left the mound with Frostad and Mizuhara, but remained in the game as a designated hitter.

Advertisement

The Angels had tied the game 4-4 heading into the sixth.

Relief pitcher Jacob Webb took over and walked the next batter, Jeremy Peña. Martin Maldonado then hit a sacrifice bunt toward first base on a play that likely could have been the start of a double play, but second baseman Mike Moustakas instead opted to jog to first as the Julks and Peña. The two runners ended up scoring on a RBI single by Mauricio Dubon.

It wasn’t the only misplay of a night that started off promising for the Angels. The Angels took an early 2-0 lead, Ohtani keeping the Astros scoreless in the first three innings.

Taylor Ward hit a solo home run in the bottom of the seventh as the Angels (45-47) lost their sixth consecutive game, dropping 10 of their past 11.