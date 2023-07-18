Patrick Sandoval effective on the mound as Angels jump back to .500 in win over Yankees

Angels starter Patrick Sandoval pitched 7⅓ innings, holding the Yankees to one run on two hits with three walks while striking out seven.

It all worked out for the Angels in their second game against the New York Yankees. The pitching was strong, the offense contributed, the little mistakes ultimately irrelevant.

The Angels took the series against the Yankees with a 5-1 win Tuesday at Angel Stadium. It was the first series win for the Angels since June 16-18 against the Kansas City Royals. The Angels returned to .500 with a 48-48 record.

Patrick Sandoval followed Griffin Canning’s momentum from the night before, pitching 7 ⅓ innings, holding the Yankees to just one run on two hits with three walks while striking out seven.

Mickey Moniak got the Angels on the board first with a two-run home run that scored Zach Neto in the bottom of the first inning.

Gleyber Torres hit a solo home run off Sandoval in the top of the third. But the Angels got that run back in the bottom of the inning. After Yankees starter Domingo Germán walked the bases loaded, a one-out wild pitch allowed Michael Stefanic to score.

The Angels added on two more runs in the fifth with an RBI triple by Shohei Ohtani followed by Moniak’s RBI single.

Jacob Wells took over for Sandoval to get the last two outs of the eighth, and Carlos Estévez closed out the game with a scoreless ninth.