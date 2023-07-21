Advertisement
Angels

Mike Trout injury update: Angels star is throwing again

Los Angeles Angels' Mike Trout walks in the dugout before a baseball game.
Angels star Mike Trout holds his left wrist while walking in the dugout before a game against the Dodgers on July 8.
(Kyusung Gong / Associated Press)
By Luca Evans
Share

A blackened, grizzled scab lines Mike Trout’s left wrist, an ugly mark he smirked at in the clubhouse Friday amid a sign of progress.

It’s been two weeks since Trout fractured the hamate bone in his left hand, the latest in a string of injuries that have altered the All-Star’s seasons since 2020. His stitches from surgery have been removed, Trout told media Friday, and the outfielder is back to throwing and mobility work.

When he can pick up a bat again, however, is up to the regenerative powers of Trout’s scar tissue, and neither Trout nor Angels manager Phil Nevin could pinpoint a return date more specific than the six-to-eight week anticipated recovery at the time of Trout’s injury.

Advertisement
Anaheim, CA - July 18: Angels center fielder Mickey Moniak #16 is congratulated in the dugout after hitting a two-run home run in the first inning against the Yankees at Angel Stadium in Anaheim Tuesday, July 18, 2023. (Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times)

Angels

Suddenly, the Angels have won four of their last five. What sparked the turnaround?

The Angels lost nine of their last 10 games before the All-Star break and dropped their first game after the break. What’s led to them winning four out of five since?

“I’m probably driving the training staff crazy right now,” Trout said, when asked if he felt a sense of urgency in returning in the midst of a playoff push.

Trout’s hit .263 with 18 homers and an .862 OPS in 81 games this season, a bat dearly missed as the Angels claw for a wild-card spot.

Nevin said Friday that infielder Brandon Drury, another consistent producer at the plate who has been out since July 2 with a shoulder injury, was “getting closer and closer” to a rehab assignment.

Angels
Luca Evans

Luca Evans is a multimedia journalist focused on prep sports for the Los Angeles Times. A 2022 graduate of Chapman University, Evans worked as the sports and managing editor of the campus newspaper before beginning freelance work with The Times. He is focused on broadening and diversifying Southern California preps coverage and particularly interested in what makes athletes tick on and off the field.

Advertisement