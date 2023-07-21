Mike Trout injury update: Angels star is throwing again
A blackened, grizzled scab lines Mike Trout’s left wrist, an ugly mark he smirked at in the clubhouse Friday amid a sign of progress.
It’s been two weeks since Trout fractured the hamate bone in his left hand, the latest in a string of injuries that have altered the All-Star’s seasons since 2020. His stitches from surgery have been removed, Trout told media Friday, and the outfielder is back to throwing and mobility work.
When he can pick up a bat again, however, is up to the regenerative powers of Trout’s scar tissue, and neither Trout nor Angels manager Phil Nevin could pinpoint a return date more specific than the six-to-eight week anticipated recovery at the time of Trout’s injury.
The Angels lost nine of their last 10 games before the All-Star break and dropped their first game after the break. What’s led to them winning four out of five since?
“I’m probably driving the training staff crazy right now,” Trout said, when asked if he felt a sense of urgency in returning in the midst of a playoff push.
Trout’s hit .263 with 18 homers and an .862 OPS in 81 games this season, a bat dearly missed as the Angels claw for a wild-card spot.
Nevin said Friday that infielder Brandon Drury, another consistent producer at the plate who has been out since July 2 with a shoulder injury, was “getting closer and closer” to a rehab assignment.
Go beyond the scoreboard
Get the latest on L.A.'s teams in the daily Sports Report newsletter.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.