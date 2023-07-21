Mike Trout injury update: Angels star is throwing again

Angels star Mike Trout holds his left wrist while walking in the dugout before a game against the Dodgers on July 8.

A blackened, grizzled scab lines Mike Trout’s left wrist, an ugly mark he smirked at in the clubhouse Friday amid a sign of progress.

It’s been two weeks since Trout fractured the hamate bone in his left hand, the latest in a string of injuries that have altered the All-Star’s seasons since 2020. His stitches from surgery have been removed, Trout told media Friday, and the outfielder is back to throwing and mobility work.

When he can pick up a bat again, however, is up to the regenerative powers of Trout’s scar tissue, and neither Trout nor Angels manager Phil Nevin could pinpoint a return date more specific than the six-to-eight week anticipated recovery at the time of Trout’s injury.

“I’m probably driving the training staff crazy right now,” Trout said, when asked if he felt a sense of urgency in returning in the midst of a playoff push.

Trout’s hit .263 with 18 homers and an .862 OPS in 81 games this season, a bat dearly missed as the Angels claw for a wild-card spot.

Nevin said Friday that infielder Brandon Drury, another consistent producer at the plate who has been out since July 2 with a shoulder injury, was “getting closer and closer” to a rehab assignment.