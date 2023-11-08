Ron Washington is hired by Angels to be their manager
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. —
The Angels hired Ron Washington as their new manager, the team announced Wednesday.
The news comes after Washington came to Arizona to interview for the position on Tuesday night.
Washington becomes the 23rd manager in Angels history, and their fourth since the Mike Scioscia era.
This is a developing story that will be updated.
