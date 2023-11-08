Advertisement
Angels

Ron Washington is hired by Angels to be their manager

Atlanta Braves third base coach Ron Washington hits ground balls to his infielders on Aug. 21, 2023, in Atlanta.
The Angels have hired Ron Washington, the former manager of the Texas Rangers and third base coach of the Atlanta Braves.
(John Bazemore / Associated Press)
Los Angeles Times staffer Sarah Valenzuela
By Sarah Valenzuela
Staff WriterFollow
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — 

The Angels hired Ron Washington as their new manager, the team announced Wednesday.

The news comes after Washington came to Arizona to interview for the position on Tuesday night.

Washington becomes the 23rd manager in Angels history, and their fourth since the Mike Scioscia era.

This is a developing story that will be updated.

Sarah Valenzuela

Sarah Valenzuela is the Angels beat writer for the Los Angeles Times. She previously worked at the New York Daily News, where she covered the New York Liberty and contributed to coverage of the New York Mets and New York Yankees. Before that, the Queens native was a freelancer with bylines in Thrillist and Self Magazine, worked as a production assistant with SNY-TV and MLB.com and briefly was a general assignment reporter for the Bronx Times. Valenzuela graduated from Syracuse University’s Newhouse School of Public Communications.

