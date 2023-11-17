Four things to look for in the documentary ‘Shohei Ohtani: Beyond the Dream’

It’s the Offseason of Ohtani.

There will be plenty to parse while the rest of the baseball world waits for Shohei Ohtani to announce where he’ll sign as a free agent over the coming weeks. Add to the list the first documentary created about the two-way star.

“Shohei Ohtani: Beyond the Dream,” directed by Toru Tokikawa and available starting Friday on Disney+ and ESPN+, tries to shed light on how Ohtani continues to define what it means to be one of the greatest ever in his sport.

While there is plenty of intrigue in the film, here are four things to look for and keep in mind as you watch.