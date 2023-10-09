Advertisement
De Los

The cowgirl, the ‘70s and Friday the 13th: Here’s what to know about Bad Bunny’s new album

Bad Bunny is releasing a new album on Friday.
(Photo illustration by Diana Ramirez/ De Los; photos by Evan Agostini/AP and Telemundo)
By Alejandra MolinaStaff Writer 
Bad Bunny just announced that his new album, “Nadie Sabe Lo Que Va a Pasar Mañana,” will be released Friday, Oct. 13. The artist made the announcement Monday morning in an Instagram video with the caption, “el día más esperado por muchos ya llegó…”

The album includes recent tracks “Where She Goes” and “Un Preview.” Fans have theorized that “Un Preview” is about Kendall Jenner, who has been romantically linked to the Puerto Rican singer.

In the song, Bad Bunny refers to the person he’s singing about as his “cowgirl” — which many have taken as a nod to Jenner and her affinity for horses.

The couple was photographed riding horseback together in April at the Hidden Hills Equestrian Center in Bonsall.

The Instagram video announcement shows Bad Bunny donning a New York Yankees cap while inside a car, fiddling with a lighter in one hand and a cigar in the other. As he steps out of the car, he’s greeted by a mob of photographers shooting photos of him with vintage cameras.

He enters an Italian American restaurant from what appears to be a back door and a host welcomes him to the critically acclaimed Carbone.

The video ends with the words: “Nadie Sabe Lo Que Va a Pasar Mañana.”

In a recent interview with Vanity Fair, Bad Bunny said he has been experimenting with a “new musical mood” while in Puerto Rico and Los Angeles.

“I am playing around and enjoying myself, letting go. I’m being inspired a lot by the music of the ’70s,” he said. “But I’m not sure if this is going to shape my music, generally or just one song.”

Alejandra Molina

