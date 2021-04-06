Mike Scioscia gets back into managing, will lead Team USA in Olympics quest

For the first time since leaving the Angels three years ago, Mike Scioscia is back in the dugout.

Scioscia was selected Tuesday as manager of Team USA. He’ll lead the team in an Olympic qualifying tournament in Florida in June.

The U.S. is one of 12 countries competing for the final two spots in the baseball tournament at the Tokyo Olympics. Mexico, Israel, South Korea and host Japan already have qualified.

Scioscia is a three-time World Series champion, as a catcher for the Dodgers in 1981 and 1988, and as manager of the Angels in 2002. His 1,650 victories as a major league manager — all in his 19 seasons with the Angels — rank 19th on the all-time list.

Advertisement

“I am extremely honored and excited to lead Team USA this year,” Scioscia said in a statement. “I am looking forward to the privilege of wearing the USA jersey and I know every member of our team will feel the same way. It is a truly once-in-a-lifetime experience that will hopefully end with the USA winning an Olympic gold medal!”

Tommy Lasorda, the former Dodgers manager for whom Scioscia played, managed Team USA to a gold medal at the 2000 Sydney Olympics.