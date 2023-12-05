Angels star Mike Trout is ‘not getting traded,’ Perry Minasian says

Center fielder Mike Trout will remain in an Angels uniform for 2024, according to general manager Perry Minasian.

It was highly unlikely that Angels center fielder Mike Trout would have been traded this offseason, but general manager Perry Minasian said so definitively Tuesday.

“Mike Trout’s not getting traded,” Minasian told reporters at the winter meetings. “100%.”

Trout signed a 12-year, $426.5-million contract extension with the Angels during spring training in 2019. He won his third American League most valuable player award that season.

Trout finished his 2023 season on the injured list, his third consecutive season derailed by a significant injury. He suffered a fractured hamate bone in his left wrist in July.

Trout has often been asked whether he wants to leave the Angels, who have had eight consecutive losing seasons. The answer has always been varying ways of saying no.

“I’m doing the same thing I did the last, what, 13 years,” Trout said near the end of the 2023 season. “Going into the offseason, clearing my mind and getting ready for spring and wearing an Angels uniform in spring.”