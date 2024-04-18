Former Dodger Ryan Pepiot pitches six strong innings to help Rays beat Angels

Rays starting pitcher Ryan Pepiot struck out seven over six innings of Thursday’s game against the Angels.

Ryan Pepiot allowed one run and three hits in six strong innings, Amed Rosario hit an RBI triple in Tampa Bay’s two-run first and the Rays beat the Angels 2-1 on Thursday to split their four-game series.

Pepiot (2-2) struck out seven and walked three. He was acquired in a trade in which Rays ace Tyler Glasnow was dealt to the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Colin Poche, the third Rays reliever, worked out of a jam with two on and two outs in the ninth for his second save in three chances. Struggling closer Pete Fairbanks, who has a 9.00 ERA, pitched in the previous two games.

Advertisement

Rosario extended his hitting streak to 10 games with his RBI triple that made it 1-0 in the Rays’ opening inning against Griffin Canning (0-3). He has nine RBI over the stretch.

Harold Ramírez’s sacrifice fly to right drove in Rosario to make it 2-0.

The Angels got within 2-1 in the sixth when Mike Trout walked, stole second and third and scored on Miguel Sanó’s sacrifice fly. Trout has five steals this year after having just a combined six over the previous four seasons.

Canning allowed two runs and four hits over 5 1/3 innings. His ERA decreased to 8.05 from 9.88.

Slumping 2023 AL All-Star Randy Arozarena was out of the Rays’ starting lineup and popped out as pinch hitter in the eighth. The Rays left fielder hit .127 (7 for 55) with no homers and three RBI in his previous 14 games.