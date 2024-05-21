Kyle Tucker homers twice as Astros edge Angels in extra innings

Astros catcher Yainer Diaz is late with the tag as Luis Guillorme scores during the fourth inning.

Kyle Tucker homered twice to give him a major league-leading 17, and Jeremy Peña’s RBI single with one out in the 10th inning lifted the Houston Astros to a 6-5 win over the Angels on Tuesday night.

The Angels intentionally walked Yordan Alvarez with no outs in the 10th and Tucker on second as the automatic runner. Both players advanced on a fly out by Alex Bregman before Peña singled off Carlos Estévez (0-3) on a line drive to right field to give Houston the victory.

Tucker homered in the first and his second solo shot tied it in the seventh. Alvarez added a solo home run and Jon Singleton hit a two-run homer for the Astros.

Advertisement

Josh Hader (3-3) pitched two scoreless innings, striking out the side in the 10th for the win.

Luis Rengifo and Kevin Pillar both homered for the Angels and Nolan Schanuel tied a career high with three hits.

The score was tied with two out in the seventh when Pillar sent a fastball from Bryan Abreu into the first row of the seats in left field to put the Angels up 5-4.

Tucker tied it with one out in the bottom of the inning on his shot to right field. Tucker tied a franchise record for most homers through Houston’s first 49 games.

Schanuel hit a leadoff single before Rengifo’s shot to right-center put the Angels up in the first inning.

There was one out in the bottom of the inning when Tucker connected off Griffin Canning to cut the lead to 2-1. The Astros tied it when Alvarez sent the next pitch into the seats in right field for his first homer since May 9.

Advertisement

Luis Guillorme singled with one out in the fourth before scoring when Zach Neto doubled off the wall in left field to put the Angels up 3-2. There were two outs in the inning when Rengifo singled on a liner to center field to send Neto home.

Peña doubled down the left field line with one out in the sixth before Singleton smacked his fifth homer to straightaway center field to tie at 4-all.

Houston starter Cristian Javier yielded a season-high eight hits with four runs in four innings in his third start since missing 18 games because of neck discomfort.

Canning gave up five hits and two runs in five innings for the Angels.

Up next

Houston RHP Hunter Brown (1-4, 7.71 ERA) opposes LHP Tyler Anderson (4-4, 2.72) in the series finale Wednesday.

