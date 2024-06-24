Taylor Ward and Griffin Canning lift Angels to victory over Athletics

Taylor Ward hits a two-run home run during the first inning of the Angels’ 5-1 win over the Oakland Athletics at Angel Stadium on Monday night.

Taylor Ward hit a two-run homer, Griffin Canning pitched seven strong innings and the Angels beat the Oakland Athletics 5-1 on Monday night at Angel Stadium.

Ward gave the Angels a 2-0 lead with his drive to right field in the first inning and he had a ninth-inning leaping catch at the wall for the second consecutive game. He did the same at Dodger Stadium on Saturday.

Zach Neto, Luis Rengifo and Willie Calhoun each had a pair of hits and Neto scored twice.

The Angels, 25th in the majors with their 4.03 runs per game, got more than enough runs Monday thanks to Canning’s strong outing.

Canning (3-8) gave up one earned run and struck out five. He gave up five hits, including Tyler Nevin’s first-pitch home run in the second inning.

The A’s have lost three straight and four of their last five. The Angels had lost three of four. In the two-run third, Logan O’Hoppe drove in a run with a sacrifice fly and Ward scored on an error.

Luis Medina, who made his major league debut for Oakland in Anaheim a year ago, was chased after three innings. Medina (1-3) gave up four runs, three earned, and struck out four.

Chargers coach Jim Harbaugh took in Angels batting practice and chatted with Angels manager Ron Washington and players.

Up next: Oakland right-hander Mitch Spence (4-3, 3.86 ERA) is 0-1 with a 4.38 ERA over his last four starts after he went 1-1 with a 2.08 ERA through his first three starts. Angels left-hander Tyler Anderson (6-7, 2.48 ERA) is ranked fifth in the AL with a 2.08 ERA.