Luis Rengifo and Logan O’Hoppe propel Angels to comeback win over Giants

Logan O’Hoppe, right, celebrates with teammates after hitting a two-run home run in the sixth inning of the Angels’ 4-3 win over the San Francisco Giants at Oracle Park on Saturday.

Luis Rengifo hit a go-ahead RBI single in the seventh inning, Logan O’Hoppe hit a two-run homer and the Angels rallied to beat the San Francisco Giants 4-3 on Saturday.

With two outs in the seventh, Nolan Schanuel walked, stole his first career base and advanced to third on an error by Giants catcher Curt Casali. Rengifo broke a 3-3 tie with a two-out soft single off Ryan Walker (4-3) that scored Schanuel.

Mickey Moniak extended his hitting streak to seven games with a solo homer in the second for the Angels, a day after having three hits.

Advertisement

Angels Big games from Mickey Moniak and Zach Neto carry Angels past Giants Mickey Moniak has three hits, including a two-run double, and Zach Neto hits a two-run home run as the Angels hold off a late Giants rally in an 8-6 win.

Matt Moore (3-2) threw a scoreless sixth in relief to earn the win. Carlos Estévez struck out two in a perfect ninth for his 12th save.

The Angels can get their third series sweep of the season with a win Sunday. The Giants had won five of seven before dropping the first two games of the series to the Angels.

O’Hoppe made it 3-3 in the sixth with a two-run homer off Giants starter Keaton Winn, who gave up three runs in six innings.

Angels starting pitcher Patrick Sandoval delivers against the Giants in the third inning Saturday. (Godofredo A. Vásquez / Associated Press)

Angels starter Patrick Sandoval went five innings and gave up three runs and eight hits while striking out five.

Heliot Ramos helped the Giants take a 2-0 lead in the first by homering for the second consecutive game. Ramos, who also had an RBI double in the sixth, has driven in 17 runs in his last 12 games.

Advertisement

Injury update: Right-hander Adam Cimber (right shoulder inflammation) was put on the 15-day injured list and the Angels selected José Marte’s contract from Triple-A Salt Lake. ... Ehire Adrianza was released to make room for Marte.

Up next: Left-hander Kyle Harrison (4-3, 3.96 ERA) is set to pitch for the Giants in the series finale Sunday. The Angels will counter with a bullpen game, with right-hander Ben Joyce (0-0, 12.27 ERA) scheduled to be the opener.