Advertisement
Angels

Angels swept by White Sox, who avoid historic 121st loss once again

The Angels' Jack López looks out from the dugout after his team's loss to the White Sox Thursday.
The Angels’ Jack López looks out from the dugout after his team’s loss to the White Sox, setting a new franchise season record of 96 loses.
(Charles Rex Arbogast / Associated Press)
Associated Press
Share via
CHICAGO — 

The Chicago White Sox averted a record-breaking loss for the third straight day, beating the Angels 7-0 on Thursday behind Chris Flexen’s sharp pitching performance.

Chicago improved to 39-120 with its three-game sweep of the Angels. It has been tied with the 1962 New York Mets for the modern major league record for losses since Sunday’s 4-2 setback at San Diego.

The White Sox have three games left this weekend at Detroit. They finished their home schedule with a 23-58 record.

Advertisement

Flexen (3-15) struck out seven in 6 1/3 innings in his first win since May 8. The right-hander was winless in his previous 23 starts, a franchise record.

Chicago White Sox's Andrew Benintendi, right, celebrates his walk-off RBI single with Chicago White Sox outfielder Miguel Vargas, center, and Garrett Crochet, left, against the Los Angeles Angels during the tenth inning of a baseball game, Wednesday, Sept. 25, 2024, in Chicago. (AP Photo/David Banks)

Angels

Angels fall in 10th to tie team record with 95th loss

The Chicago White Sox avoided a record-breaking 121st loss for the second straight game by beating the Angels in extra innings.

Sept. 25, 2024

The Angels dropped to 63-96 to set a franchise record for losses in a season. It went 1-6 on its final trip to finish with a 31-50 road record — the most road losses for the team since it went 27-53 in 1996.

The Angels had just six hits — five off Flexen. They managed just five runs and 19 hits in the series at Chicago.

Advertisement

The White Sox put it away with a season-high seven runs in the fifth inning, helped by an error on shortstop Jack López. Andrew Vaughn hit a two-run single, and Lenyn Sosa doubled home two more runs.

López moved from second base to shortstop after Zach Neto departed because of right shoulder irritation. Neto got hurt when he tried to take second on a pitch in the dirt in the fourth.

Vaughn had three of Chicago’s 12 hits in front of a crowd of 15,678 on a sunny afternoon. Sosa, Zach DeLoach and Dominic Fletcher each had two.

Advertisement

Angels left-hander Tyler Anderson (10-15) permitted five runs, four earned, and four hits in 4 1/3 innings.

Trainer’s room

First baseman Nolan Schanuel got the day off after he fouled a ball off his right leg in the first inning of Wednesday night’s loss. Manager Ron Washington said Schanuel could play this weekend. “He’s moving around better,” Washington said. “We’ll see where he is when we get back to Anaheim.”

Up next

Left-hander Reid Detmers (4-8, 6.67 ERA) takes the mound on Friday night against Texas. RHP Jacob deGrom (0-0, 1.35 ERA) goes for the visiting Rangers.

More to Read

Angels

More From the Los Angeles Times

Most Read in Angels

Advertisement
Advertisement