Mickey Moniak beats Angels in arbitration, will earn $2 million next season

Mickey Moniak points to he sky after hitting a three-run home run for the Angels against the Dodgers on Sept. 4.

Mickey Moniak defeated the Angels in salary arbitration on Friday when the outfielder was awarded a raise to $2 million instead of the team’s offer of $1.5 million.

Melinda Gordon, Samantha Tower and John Woods made the decision one day after listening to arguments.

Reliever Mark Leiter Jr. became the first player to go to a hearing with the New York Yankees since pitcher Dellin Betances lost in 2017. Leiter asked for $2.5 million and the team argued for $2.05 million before Allen Ponak, Robert Herzog and Scott Buchheit.

San Diego pitcher Michael King avoided a hearing when he agreed Friday to a deal guaranteeing $7.75 million for one year. Milwaukee catcher William Contreras also settled, agreeing to a deal guaranteeing $6.1 million.

Moniak hit .219 with 14 homers and a career-high 49 RBIs last year. He was eligible for arbitration for the first time after earning $770,000.

Six other players are scheduled for hearings, which run through Feb. 14. Angels first baseman/second baseman Luis Rengifo has asked for $5.95 million and been offered $5.8 million.

Right-hander Jovan Oviedo lost to the Pittsburgh Pirates on Wednesday in the first salary arbitration decision of the year. He will earn $850,000 instead of his request for $1.15 million.

Leiter, who turns 34 in March, was 4-5 with a 4.50 ERA in 60 relief appearances for the Chicago Cubs and Yankees, who acquired him on July 30. He was 2-1 with a 4.98 ERA for the Yankees, and made six postseason appearances. Leiter had a $1.5 million salary.

He replaced Clay Holmes with two on and one out in the seventh inning of Game 4 of the Division Series against Cleveland and preserved a 6-5 lead when he retired Jhonkensy Noel on a flyout and struck out Andrés Giménez. He surrendered David Fry’s tying single in the eighth, but the Yankees went on to an 8-6 victory.