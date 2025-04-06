Logan O’Hoppe makes Angels history in series victory over Guardians

Jorge Soler, right, is congratulated by teammate Logan O’Hoppe after hitting a solo home run in the Angels’ 6-2 win over the Cleveland Guardians at Angel Stadium on Sunday.

Logan O’Hoppe homered in his fourth consecutive game, and Jorge Soler hit a tiebreaking shot in the sixth inning of the Angels’ 6-2 victory over the Cleveland Guardians on Sunday.

Kyren Paris also homered for the Angels, who have won six of eight after taking two of three from Cleveland in their only home series during the first three weeks of the season. The Angels play 15 of their first 18 games away from home.

O’Hoppe became the first catcher in Angels history to homer in four straight games when he connected leading off the second inning. He went deep at St. Louis last Wednesday before homering in all three games against Cleveland.

Kyle Manzardo homered for the Guardians, who finished 3-6 on their season-opening trip after losing five of the last six in Southern California.

Tyler Anderson gave up two runs over five innings for the Angels, yielding one hit and four walks. Ryan Zeferjahn (1-0) pitched the sixth.

Kenley Jansen worked the ninth and recorded his 1,225th strikeout as a reliever, matching Lee Smith for fifth in baseball history.

Luis Ortiz (0-2) allowed seven hits and three runs over six innings for Cleveland.

Tim Anderson had an RBI single in the second after O’Hoppe’s homer. Los Angeles added runs on sacrifice flies by Luis Rengifo and Soler in the seventh.

Key moment: Soler’s second homer in two days was a 397-foot shot off Ortiz.

Key stat: Tim Anderson, the two-time All-Star attempting to recharge his career with LA, drove in three runs in one series for the first time since July 2022.

Up next: Kyle Hendricks (0-0, 3.00 ERA) makes his second start for the Angels on Tuesday at Tampa Bay. Ben Lively (0-1, 6.75 ERA) takes the mound Tuesday for the Guardians’ home opener against the White Sox.